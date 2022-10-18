There's Broom for All as Witches Paddle in Local Harbors

What to Know Witch Paddles are a charming October tradition in a number of ocean-close communities

The Harbor Vibes Witch Paddle will take place in Redondo Beach on Oct. 29; The Portofino Hotel & Marina will have a beer garden

The Community Witches Paddle is convening in Ventura Harbor on Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m., while the Witches and Warlock Paddle of Morro Bay is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.

Witches and warlocks are famous for flying around in a fast and expedient fashion, easily moving from one place to another in the blink of an eye, the touch of a nose, or the twitch of a cat's tail.

But sometimes?

The ensorcelled beings among us prefer a slower pace, one that involves big views, chummy camaraderie, and a few ocean breezes.

And helping our regional magic-makers connect with these enchanting experiences? The sweet and celebrated Witch Paddles of California, those haunting happenings that merrily materialize every year as Halloween grows near.

Finding a perfect paddle, one where you can don your luckiest hat, can be as simple as checking in on your coven's monthly newsletter or social feeds. But if that isn't a workable route, you can always look to some gorgeous Golden State spots to find paddleboarding outings that boast true witch-tastic whimsy.

In Los Angeles, there is the South Bay Witch Paddle, which will take to the waves near Redondo Beach on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Portofino Hotel & Marina will summon a beer garden, one that overlooks the magical action, for the late-morning event.

And renting a paddleboard, if you find you can't quite conjure one out of thin air? There's a way to do that, too, through the hotel (the code and price are on the site).

The Witches Paddle of Morro Bay is a delightful Central Coast tradition with plenty of heart. The witches will be raising money by paddling and kayaking on Saturday, Oct. 22, and the beneficiary? It's the Friends of Morro Bay Harbor Department.

There's also a paddle brewing in Ventura Harbor Village, though the event is a community one and not helmed by the village team. Keep your eye out for witches to gather on the water on Oct. 28 at 3:30 in the afternoon.

The place to rent your kayak or paddleboard? Make for Ventura Boat Rentals.

And further to our north, in the Bay Area? A seasonal scene will bring the witch-wonderful moments in Alameda on Saturday, Oct. 29.