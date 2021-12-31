There's Still Time to Pirouette by the Pacific, Ice Skaters

What to Know Paséa Hotel in Huntington Beach

Through Jan. 2, 2022

$30; fire pit and stayover packages are also available; book your time and date in advance

Engaging in an authentic and memorable way with the Pacific?

That can be done by pursuing so many delightful, diverting, and highly damp pastimes.

You can swim, of course, or stick your toes in the nearest wave, if that's your preference. Surfing is a popular choice, bodyboarding is beloved, and heading out onto the ocean in a boat? People definitely do that.

But the truth is this: Strapping on a pair of ice skates in Southern California, and attempting to glide across the nearest ocean-based surface, is a plan best left unconsidered.

For the Pacific, at least 'round these parts, stays wonderfully wet, making water-centered wintertime pursuits rather challenging (except, of course, the famous polar bear plunges of New Year's Day).

Placing an ice rink near the Pacific, though, is one happy answer to this situation. And Paséa Hotel in Huntington Beach has done just that, giving lovers of sand, sun, and scarf-wearing an effervescent outing that combines beach moxie and cold-weather whimsy.

The rink will be open through New Year's Weekend, if you're seeking one more sunshiny way to celebrate the holidays before we close the book on the season.

You'll need to book your day and time before you go, and tickets start at $30.

There are also a few packages, too, including the Stay & Skate. Booking a fire pit is a possibility, and there are treats to enjoy, including hearty fare like deep-fried butternut ravioli.

And, of course, the requisite hot chocolate, which is always good to sip by the ocean, good to sip at an ice rink, and good at an ice rink that's next to the ocean.

The 2021-2022 holiday season saw fewer seasonal rinks around Southern California, but this hotel-adjacent attraction kept the holiday tunes up and the spirits pouring throughout December, and now into the first two days of January, too.

"Skate + Chill Where Sand Meets the Snow" is the vibe of this stylish spot, which gives lovers a chance to ice skate near the ocean, as ice skating on the ocean in Southern California must forever remain a fanciful daydream.