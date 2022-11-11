These Cosmic Tours Will Twinkle for One More Weekend

What to Know Public tours at Mount Wilson Observatory

The seasonal Saturday and Sunday tours are $15 adults and $13 kids; check times on the observatory site

Nov. 13 is the last day of the season for both the tours and the Cosmic Café

The universe may know no ending, finish line, or firm conclusion, but earthbound events that shine a light on the universe do, at least for a few chilly months.

Take the well-loved tours at Mount Wilson Observatory, one of the terrestrial titans in the remarkable realm of Discovering the Fascinating Secrets of the Universe.

These look-arounds are helmed by docents that know all about the world-famous domes, telescopes, and discoveries made at the peak-topping landmark, a storied spot overlooking Pasadena from its high-up San Bernardino Mountains perch.

But here on this planet, we have particular weather patterns come wintertime, and the observatory's mountain-high location means that those tours go on hiatus for a number of months when temperatures dip.

You're in some sort of cosmic luck, however, if the recent lunar eclipse has you gaga over galactic topics: There are a few more tours still to go, with a seasonal wrap-up on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Cosmic Café, a primo place to pick up a toasty cup of hot chocolate, is also rocketing into its final weekend of the season.

You don't need to go into orbit to find a ticket: They're for sale at the Cosmic Café. An adult entry is $15 and a child's admission is $13.

Here's something to ponder: Eclipses come back around, and so do solar events, and all sorts of cool conjunctions, and the starry shows that have use gazing up, again and again, at the night sky.

It's a sky that belongs to all of us, but there are some locations that seem especially well-acquainted with what's up over our heads.

Mount Wilson Observatory is one such science-strong spot, Southern California's bridge to the vast aboveness.

Aerial view of the large silver dome housing the 100-inch telescope (left) & the smaller cupola (right) housing the 60-inch telescope at the Mount Wilson Observatory in the Sierra Madre mountains, California, November 8, 1937. (Photo by Margaret Bourke-White/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)