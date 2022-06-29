These Fourth of July Events Will Sparkle in the Sun

The Great American Kids' Bike Parade rolls in Long Beach at 10 a.m.

South Pasadena's Festival of Balloons begins at 11 a.m.

The Pacific Palisades parade steps off at 2 p.m.

Main Street 4th of July Parade in Santa Monica starts at 9:30 a.m.

A daytime fest in El Segundo kicks off at 10 a.m.

Fourth of July, for many devoted fans of glittery sky shows, is all about the night.

Independence Day is, of course, a holiday that is very much associated with the evening, specifically the hour when pyrotechnics can truly put on a bright and booming show.

But "Day" is in the very name of the pomp-filled occasion, and there are daytime happenings that boast loads of nostalgic charm, picture-cute opportunities, and chances to gather in celebration, all while the sun is high.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Most of these events happen in the festive form of a parade, with the occasional pancake breakfast and concert, often on the steps of a library or city hall, adding a musical flavor to the fun.

If you're seeking something to do earlier in the day on Monday, July 4, you might see if your town or neighborhood is flying the flags, parade-style, or putting on a brunch at the fire station. Several places stage home-decorating contests, too.

Or you can look to some of Southern California's larger daytime events and parades, like...

74th Annual Pacific Palisades Celebration: This huge happening is one of our region's most venerable Fourth of July jamborees, with a traditional parade, kids on bikes, "patriotic pups" strutting their stuff, two runs (a 5K & 10K), and lots more. The parade begins at 2 p.m., but you'll want to check out everything going on (there's a lot).

Fourth of July in El Segundo: There will be fireworks in the city, after the sun sets, but if you'd like to enjoy some celebratory sweetness in the late morning and afternoon, make for Recreation Park beginning at 10 o'clock. A watermelon-eating contest, the tossing of water balloons, and other wholesome pursuits are on the schedule.

4th of July Parade: The Sunland-Tujunga celebration begins at 10 a.m. at Mt. Gleason and Foothill. Later in the evening? A drone show at Hansen Dam will lend dazzle to the night sky. For more information, visit this site now.

Santa Monica Fourth of July Parade: Where to find the grandstand for this grand outing? Look for it in front of the Ocean Park Branch Library, on Main Street. Revelers are invited to where their red, white, and blue, and bring their pooches along, too. The start time of 9:30 a.m. means you'll want to arrive early, perhaps picking up breakfast in the restaurant-filled area.

The Great American Kids' Bike Parade: This Long Beach tradition, which is centered at 1 Granada Avenue near the beach, is well-known for its whimsically decorated bicycles. Flags, streamers, and colorful gewgaws line handlebars, and the riders are dressed for the patriotic moment, too (there's a costume contest following the 10 a.m. parade).

Festival of Balloons: A sweet parade will proceed down picturesque Mission Avenue in South Pasadena at 11 a.m., with an opening ceremony taking place at 10:30 a.m. at the South Pasadena Public Library Community Room. There are several other happenings, including a presentation of "We, Too, Are America" on July 3; see all here.