These Free LA Ballet Classes Are En Pointe

What to Know Sunday, July 26

Two classes at 11 and 11:30 (the second class is for intermediate/advanced students)

Free virtual classes every other Sunday, led by LA Ballet dancers

First things first, aficionados of ethereal dance: If you sign up for a free online session with the Los Angeles Ballet, you will not need to rise to your toes by the close of the class.

But consider that when something is described as being "on point" it is usually deemed to be pretty cool, very nifty, and highly worth commending.

So embrace the "on point" spirit, or "en pointe," if you prefer, with a pair of virtual ballet classes coming up on July 26, classes that are totally free to join.

The first "A Chance to Dance" class, which is a half hour and begins at 11 a.m. on the 26th?

It's Body Conditioning Plus Stretch with LAB Company Dancer Madeline McMillin, which sounds rather wonderful, especially if you find yourself not moving as much these days.

And at 11:30 a.m., it's Intermediate/Advanced Ballet Barre with LAB Principal Dancer Petra Conti.

If you can't join on the final Sunday of July 2020, fret not: These community outreach classes are taking us through first, second, and other positions every other Sunday.

Which means you can sign up for the classes coming up on the 9th of August.

Wearing your tights and tutu?

Not necessary, but a devotion to dance, to movement, and to seizing this rare opportunity to learn from renowned performers is a good thing to possess as you stretch, reach, bend, twirl, and plié.