These LA-Made Candles Are Glowing Strong

What to Know Posh Candle Co.

Scents include Kind of a Home Body and Dear Book Hoarder

Order Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT

A fragrant, well-made candle can raise the vibe, set the mood, transport you to a better place, and even jump-start a joyful daydream.

As for the singular scent you're sensing? It might find its evocative inspiration in a delicious birthday cake, a favorite pair of blue jeans, or a lush garden.

But something even more transportive?

It's when the story behind the candle also uplifts, inspires, and makes daydreams seem readily achievable.

Tay Watts founded Posh Candle Co. here in Southern California with several great goals in mind.

Fashioning fantastic candles with plenty of personality began the dream, but Ms. Watts also wanted to find a way to stay engaged with the community while encouraging other entrepreneurs to make their big visions come true.

“I created a unique line of candles that you would never find in a store – specifically to inspire women with creativity and entrepreneurship," shared the Posh Candle Co. founder.

"As a one-woman small business owner in Los Angeles, I’ve been able to quickly grow Posh Candle Co. into a fierce candle company by handcrafting a collection using the best fragrances and popping colors, so it’s carefree, fun and edgy -- just like an LA #BossLady.”

The pandemic has meant that small business owners have had to think creatively in terms of connecting with their customers, but Ms. Watts is not only doing just that, via a host of platforms, but she is showing other entrepreneurs some of the successful steps they can take in this unusual time.

"Throughout the pandemic I’ve relied on digital platforms like Messenger for Business to help grow and sustain Posh Candle Co., and easily connect with other women in Los Angeles, and across the country, who share the same burning passion for entrepreneurship that I do."

"Through the platform I can answer customer questions, keep track of orders, and stay connected to my community of glow-getters."

"It was actually through a Facebook Group for small businesses that I landed Posh Candle Co’s first major order... for 5,000 candles!"

For more information on learning about how Ms. Watts built this strong flame of a small business, and to peruse her glowful line of lovely candles, visit Posh Candle Co. now.

