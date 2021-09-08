These Local Marionettes Will Cast a Sweet Halloween Spell

What to Know Sept. 18-Oct. 31, 2021 (select days)

$20 per ticket

Bob Baker Marionette Theater, 4949 York Boulevard in Los Angeles

Spellcasting, as at least when it has to do with the sort of magic incantations we've seen in the movies and read about in storybooks, often has several intricate parts and steps.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Making real magic happen, in short, can take a bit of time.

But spells can also summon smiles and lift spirits, and quite often such magic can happily happen in an instant.

Take, for example, the moment that a marionette prances onto a stage. The energy in the theater changes, kids are laughing, and the level of sheer-fun-a-tude is way, way high.

And such smiley spells will be instantly cast when the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, a beloved institution that will soon mark six decades of delighting fans of many generations, unveils its annual "Hallowe'en Spooktacular."

As is tradition, the merry marionettes of this treasured troupe won't want to wait for late October to start their eerie-but-gentle high jinks.

Performances begin just a few days ahead of fall's arrival, which means that you can enjoy the nostalgic charms and sweet songs of the famous marionettes, and their ultra-talented human performers, beginning on Sept. 19. 2021.

The "boo-sical" revue will feature "over one hundred spirited puppets," characters dancing, prancing, and cheerfully giving the ghoulish season a bit of charming glee.

"Hallowe'en Spooktacular" is the first in-person show of the 2021-2022 season at the troupe's new (but historic) Highland Park stage.

A Novembertime celebration of "Fiesta!" will follow the Halloween-y scene, the "Nutcracker" dazzles in December, music is the festive focus in the early part of the year, spring is all about a farm-tastic festival of fun, and summertime will see further "Fiesta!"-inspired numbers.

"We are proud to present our first full season of shows in our recently reopened Theater at 4949 York Blvd," shared Executive Director Alex Evans.

"Our dedicated team of fabricators, artists, and puppeteers are building new puppets, and making those in our historic collection look better than ever for this upcoming season!"

For information on vaccination policies ("The Theater requires proof of vaccination for all guests over the age of 12") and the "revamp" of the membership program (it's full of fab things, including events made just for members), prance in this direction now.