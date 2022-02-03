These Valentine's Goodies are Decadently Dunkin'

What to Know The limited-time treats are themed to Valentine's Day

Brownie Batter Donuts, Pink Strawberry Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers, more

Join the DD Perks program by Feb. 22 and snag a $3 medium hot or iced latte or cappuccino; sign up online or through the app

If you wanted to create the World's Biggest Delicious Heart solely out of the ephemeral sweets that debut, all too briefly, each February, the truth is this: You'd have plenty of charming choices, from red velvet cupcakes to lavishly sprinkled puddings.

In fact, you might even call Valentine's Day the newest super-robust holiday season, when it comes to finding an array of colorful and thematic treats at local coffee shops and eateries.

So many spots are in February's fanciful goodie game, and deciding where you want to go, what you want to eat, and how dunkable your snack should be are really the only quirky questions that need to be at the top of your mind.

We did, in fact, just say "dunkable," which means we're about to moon over a certain Massachusetts-based pastry powerhouse, Dunkin'.

The company has been in the seasonal swing for years, in terms of what tastes, noshes, and sips it releases, and Valentine's Day 2022 is turning out to be major for the Dunkin' menu.

Several temptations debuted on Feb. 2, but you'll want to get yours over the next few weeks, for these sweets are only sticking around for a sweet but short span of time.

The heart-shaped doughnuts understandably take up plenty of the spotlight, and the Brownie Batter, a chocolate-frosted delight, is one of the 2022 headliners.

The goodie is "... bursting with brownie batter filling and topped with Valentine’s Day sprinkles," making it a primo pastry to present to your honey, on some February morning that's in need of sweetening, as a sweet surprise.

Other new selections include a Cupid's Choice Donut, which also boasts the shape of a heart.

The interior? Think luscious Bavarian Cream. The icing? It's strawberry, and, oh yes, the requisite pink sprinkles add visual splendor and toothy crunch.

And the pink power continues with the Pink Strawberry Dunkin' Coconut Refresher, a drink that includes coconut milk and the spritely zing of strawberry dragonfruit.

Dunkin', in addition to its Feb-fresh additions, has a number of offers for DD Perks members, including the chance to earn points over Valentine's Day Weekend on both doughnuts and Munchkins.

New members can also enjoy a $3 medium hot or iced latte or cappuccino if they sign up, via the app or site, by Feb. 22.