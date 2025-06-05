Things to do this weekend: Celebrate LA Pride in Hollywood

What to Know 55th Annual LA Pride Parade & Festival

Sunday, June 8

The parade will take place on Hollywood Boulevard between Cahuenga and Highland Boulevards

11 a.m. step-off at Highland and Sunset Boulevard

Pride Village will be located on Hollywood Boulevard between Argyle and mid-Bronson

LA PRIDE: LA Pride is part of several major celebrations going on throughout June, with a bevy of sporting events, film screenings, and pop-up events honoring the LGBTQ+ community on its lively and lovely list. But the happy heart of the happening will raise the vivacious vibe along Hollywood Boulevard June 8 when the celebrated LA Pride Parade dances along several Tinseltown blocks. The step-off happens at 11 a.m. and the free street fair dubbed Pride Village will be reveling nearby.

Catalina Pride and more: Other Pride Month celebrations are shining across the region over the coming days, including a June 7 party in Avalon on Catalina Island, film screenings, and lots of free "Pride in the Park" events. Find out what's happening now, and what's coming up later in June, by visiting our round-up of some of the biggest Pride festivities around.

Gilmore Heritage Auto Show: Vintage cars, specifically many of the muscle cars that reigned in the 1960s and '70s, are the guests of awesome honor at this long-running gathering. The spot? It's the Original Farmers Market, and, as always, admission is free (and lunch is nearby, for purchase, inside the famous public market). Around 70 cars are expected, and the owners are usually nearby if you have questions. It's all vroom-vroom-ing June 7.

California Watermelon Festival: Finding a fruit-themed festivity in the Golden State during the spring has a certain a-peel-ing quality, and if you're a melon maven? You'll want to keep this sizable celebration, which has carnival flair, in mind. The sweet gathering is happening near Sylmar in Lakeview Terrace, with loads of luscious watermelon treats in tow (think watermelon sushi, tacos, and all sorts of desserts). Tickets are available through the event site for the June 7 and 8 event, so get yours before going to Hansen Dam.

California Adopt-a-Pet Day: Over 150 shelters will waive adoption fees June 7, all to help place purrful and pawful cuties in loving homes. This is the second go-around of the statewide promotion, and several Southern California shelters and rescue groups will join the good-hearted, animal-centered campaign. Something else petly is going on June 7, in Pasadena, and it involves our feline friends: It's a "Carnival of Cats" at Tail Town Cat Café.