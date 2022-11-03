Things to Do This Weekend: AFI FEST

What to Know Through Sunday, Nov. 6

TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood

$17 individual screenings; $25 red carpet premieres

AFI FEST: After the jack o' lanterns are extinguished but before the Christmas trees glow, there is this major film festival, one of the starry starts of the big-big movie awards season. For the works that are screened during this multi-day happening often go on to claim the most esteemed statutes. Everything's popping like hot corn at the TCL Chinese Theatres, an individual screening ticket is $17 (and $25 for the premieres) and on the schedule? "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," "The Fabelmans," "She Said," and "Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths."

"A Real Boy" Opens: Fans of a certain iconic puppet also have this new exhibit to look forward to, a large-scale show set to be on view at the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles for nearly a full year. "A Real Boy: The Many Lives of Pinocchio" will ponder "... the cultural origins, interpretations, and enduring appeal of one of the most popular characters in children's literature." Costumes, toys, and a host of artifacts will add beauty to the fanciful experience.

2022 LA Bike Fest: This mondo fundraiser, billed as "the ultimate bike party," is shining its spokes and bringing cyclists together for a day of music, giveaways, eats, sips, and community at Bike Shed Moto Co. in the Arts District. "Tickets to this year's event will help raise funds and awareness to help transform greater Los Angeles into a safe, healthy, and equitable biking region," is the good word.

Craftoberfest: October is done, and September is really very done, but the 'ber months continue, which means that those raise-a-stein celebrations that take their inspiration from the 'berfest realm are also still happening. Look to Rose Bowl Stadium on Nov. 5 for this mondo food-and-brew bash, one that will include an assortment of fine suds, bratwurst, and, oh yum, plentiful pretzels, too. Over 50 brewhouses, including local favorites like Paperback, will be in attendance. If you'd like to be in attendance, a ticket is $45.

Goat Yoga at LA Arboretum: Soon, the Arcadia destination will be a dazzling span of sparkly lights, thanks to the opening of "Lightscape," but on Nov. 5? The lush and leafy location is going to the goats. True, peacocks are the animals most associated with the airy expanse, but Hello Critter is showing up with adorable goats for a couple of yoga sessions. The yoga bit is 45 minutes, but of course there shall be photos (about 15 minutes are saved for sweet snapshots).

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - (L-R) Gepetto (voiced by David Bradley) and Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann). Cr: Netflix © 2022