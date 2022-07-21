Things to Do This Weekend: An Evening at LA Zoo

What to Know Zoo Friday Nights

July 22 (and 29)

$25 adult, $20 per child (ages 2 to 17)

Zoo Friday Nights: Our fascination with the fabulous furry denizens of the Los Angeles County Zoo and Botanical Gardens? That's an everlasting emotion, but what isn't so everlasting? A limited-time event series, one that gives people the chance to call upon the animal park as the sun bids us farewell. The 2022 Zoo Friday Nights are coming to a close — the final one is on July 29 — meaning your chance to enjoy a different side of the destination is ending, too, at least for the time being. Don't howl or roar; just secure your entry now, if you love critters, tunes, adult libations, and educational pop-ups, too.

Comic-Con International: Hey, where's everyone going? Chances are as strong as a superhero is brave that plenty of Angelenos are heading south to the planet's most major pop culture convention, which is back after two years of virtual goings-on and pop-up events. Panels, screenings, and the oh-so-popular Masquerade (so popular, in fact, that there's a simulcast) are back on the San Diego spectacular's ultra-packed schedule. And if you're visiting the city for the con? Check out the recently opened Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park and Parker yourself at the sizeable Spider-Man exhibit.

KCRW Summer Nights @ CAAM 2022: Visit the California African American Museum for an after-hours event, one that will feature all six exhibitions now on view and an appearance by KCRW DJs Novena Carmel and Francesca Harding. A curated marketplace is also a celebratory centerpiece of the July 22 music-meets-art-meets-ideas event, with several Black-owned businesses from FOUND/LA participating. Sips for sale at the pop-up beer garden, food trucks, and more? They'll play a part in the four-hour happening, which begins at 7 o'clock. Eager to peruse the exhibits before the festivity arrives? Find out more about "Matthew Thomas: Enlightenment" and more here.

Outdoor Movies: We don't turn the stars on and off, like you can do with a light switch, so just know that the twinkles above will be set to "on" as you take in an alfresco film at one of the following Los Angeles spots (don't worry, the bright dots are quite distant and won't cause screen glare). Cinespia's screening "Pretty in Pink" on July 22 and "Jackie Brown" on July 23, Rooftop Cinema Club's three LA locations are merrily movieful (El Segundo's got "Ratatouille," hurray), and at Heritage Square Museum? Ohhh, this doesn't happen often: The historical park is showing "Double Indemnity," one of the noir-est films ever to noir-up the already noir-tastic City of Angels, on July 23.

Tomato Tasting Happy Hour: The concept of the "happy hour" suggests that the gathering will be based upon libations of a grown-up nature. In short? Think spirits, not seeds. But seedy supping is the flavorful theme of this Fig Earth Supply event, a to-do that's presented by Tomatomania!, a tour famous for its heirloom seedlings. You can taste tomatoes, learn about new varieties, and for the 21+ set? There shall be that most tomato-ish of sips, the Bloody Mary. You'll want to secure your ticket ahead of time (it's $25) before rolling, tomato-style, for Highland Park.