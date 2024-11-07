Things to do this weekend: ‘Astra Lumina' gets glowing at this SoCal garden

What to Know "Astra Lumina" opens

South Coast Botanic Garden

Opens Nov. 8

The illuminated evening experience features several creative lighting installations

"Astra Lumina" arrives: If you're wondering about the colorful kick-off of season sparkle — in other words, when whimsical holiday lights will start appearing around town — circle "November 8" on your calendar in twinkly ink. This outdoor experience, which will glow by starlight at South Coast Botanic Garden, is full of stellar shimmer and creative flair. Eager to connect with the galactic glow in a garden setting? Rocket by this site for ticket info.

Time for a "Winter Frolic": Another seasonal tradition is skating into town, though perhaps we should say "sock-skating." Little ones can enjoy a non-ice rink devoted to sock skating at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena starting Nov. 8, and other wintry activities. Timed tickets are available on the site, and getting yours, especially on a weekend? Highly recommended.

Ice at Santa Monica: The bundle-up diversions continue just a few blocks from the beach, and by "a few blocks" we meant the corner of 5th Street and Arizona Avenue in Santa Monica. That's where an outdoor ice rink will beckon revelers over a couple of cooler months, and while get-moving music will play throughout the season, there are special events ahead (think a Taylor Swift-inspired night). Glide by starting Nov. 8.

"The Wizard of Oz" IMAX 3D: The TCL Chinese Theatre has plenty of movie lore, including the oft-told story that involves the writing of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" (writer Harold Arlen was on his way to the theater when the song took shape, goes the cinematic story). Now you can root for Dorothy, Toto, and the film's epic characters in IMAX, all to honor the classic's 85th anniversary.

Jackalope Artisan Fair: Entry is free to this huge handmade spectacular, an open-air market featuring over 150 creative makers. That means you can find stylish goodies galore for stockings and such, including jewelry, art, wearables, toys, pet goods, and lots more. It's all "hopping" at Pasadena's Central Park, but don't be blue if you must miss the shop-around splendor on Nov. 9 and 10: Things will be Jack-tastic in Burbank in December.