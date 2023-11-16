Things to do this weekend: Bask in the whimsy and wonder of ‘LA Zoo Lights'

What to Know "Los Angeles Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow"

Nov. 17 through Jan. 7, 2024

$29 and up (adult); other ticketing tiers are available

"Animals Aglow" at the Los Angeles Zoo: The actual living beasties of the world-famous destination tend to get snoozy after the sun sets, but you can admire all sorts of large animal-shaped lanterns, light tunnels, and the new "Winter Wildlands," which takes its artistic inspiration from snowy climes while they sleep. It's a holiday light show with nature-cool flair, one that boasts places to buy treats, snap photos, and savor the season. There are some special events on the calendar, too, including a New Year's Eve party for families.

Doo Dah Parade: A zesty procession of the strangest/silliest variety, this venerable event has popped up in different Crown City spots over the years, as well as online in 2020. Now it is dancing back into Old Pasadena on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. — or thereabouts — with spectacularly weird floats and participants who are sometimes on motorized couches or carrying briefcases full of hot dogs. Celebratory stuff is afoot around Old Pas at some of the bars and eateries, so plan to stick around after and live it up, Doo Dah-style.

Enchanted Forest of Light: Descanso Gardens, for the most part, stays quite dark and silent when visitors leave at the end of the day, but when a seasonal spirit is in the flower-fragrant air? All sorts of illuminated artworks appear, giving people the chance to perambulate in a peaceful and serene fashion. The "(s)himmering nocturnal wonderland" will keep the oak-adjacent glow going from Nov. 19 through Jan. 7; warm drinks and other nice touches festoon the airy experience.

Lightscape at the Los Angeles Arboretum: One of the history-filled spot's most stunning places, its large lake, becomes even more bewitching when lighted pieces of a floral nature appear, as they have in past years. The garden also includes other lighted displays, some with music and/or audio elements, making for an enchanted walk through an enchanting place. It's like entering the woods by night, only on a path that is dotted with dazzling lights. It closes on Jan. 2, 2024.

Knott's Merry Farm: So many of the colossal and Christmassy extravaganzas are making their debuts in the days ahead, including this Buena Park bliss-tacular. Snoopy will be there (on ice skates, of course) as well as sweet shows, uplifting music, and decorations around the picturesque Ghost Town area and beyond. Treats are plentiful, too, with turkey balls and funnel cakes paying flavorful homage to the yuletide. It all begins, for several cheerful weeks, on Nov. 17.