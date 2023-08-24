Things to do this weekend: BBQ Day at Smorgasburg LA

What to Know BBQ Day at Smorgasburg LA

Sunday, Aug. 27

Free entry; food and drink are additional

BBQ DAY: We're about a week away from one of the barbecue-iest weekends of the year, but before Labor Day arrives? You may discover appetizing inspiration at this mondo outdoor food festival. Smorgasburg LA is inviting several 'que-perfecting pros to grill, smoke, and sauce some delicious meats at the Aug. 27 event, which is free to enter. Black Sugar Rib Company, Maple Block Meat Company, and several acclaimed eateries are set to show. Food and drink? Those are extra, of course. Pups? Not permitted, so leave your lil' guys at home.

National Cinema Day: The thrills seem thrillier when you are sitting in a cinema, the sort of space that boasts plush seats, a massive screen, and the scent of popcorn. And if you only paid $4 to be there? That thrilled feeling only grows. This special occasion, which is all about loving the big-screen experience, returns on Aug. 27. Over 3,000 theaters will participate, so be sure to check with your local go-to to see if they're playing a part (and offering those sweet, sweet savings).

Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade Art Show: Nope, it isn't time yet for all of the Halloween scenes that sprout up around Anaheim in October, but you can bask in the artistry associated with this longtime lark. The event turns 100 in 2023, and to honor its creative past (and future), the Downtown Anaheim Community Center is spotlighting some of the amazing artists who have created its distinctive, nostalgic, super-quirky look. It's open through Oct. 3.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

National Dog Day: You spoil your shaggy sweetheart each day of the year, but the holiday for pooches officially barks on Aug. 26. Your local pet store or dog park may have a pup party in the works, or you can look to Sofitel LA, which is hosting a Yappy Hour on Friday, Aug. 25, all to get the woofer weekend going. Eager to adopt or foster a new friend? Los Angeles Animal Services is a great place to start.

King Celwyn's Faire: Visiting SkyPark at Santa's Village can feel a little like roaming a classic Renaissance festival, given the picturesque setting and wonderful woods. Now an actual fair, inspired by Ren-strong staples, will "huzzah" its whimsical way through the sylvan setting. Characters from the NorthWoods, including King Celwyn — Santa's brother — will be there; activities, eats, and more will up the enchantment on Aug. 26 and 27. Buying a pass in advance? Huzzah: That's highly recommended.