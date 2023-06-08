Things to Do This Weekend: Celebrate LA Pride

What to Know LA Pride will include numerous events around Los Angeles, including Pride in the Park at LA State Historic Park on June 9 and 10

The LA Pride Parade will happen in Hollywood on June 11

More events, including "Pride is Universal," will take place during the multi-day celebration

LA Pride Weekend: A city-spanning multi-day spectacular full of festive spirit, major stars, the chance to saunter down the middle of Hollywood Boulevard, and oodles of ebullient ways to honor Pride Month? The only question is where to start. Highlights include "Pride Is Universal" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 8, 2023 LA Pride in the Park with headliners Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion (the music shimmers on June 9 and 10), LA Pride Village's vibrant entertainment and the LA Pride Parade in Hollywood (both on June 11). Some events are free, others are ticketed, so read all now.

TARFEST: The marvelous Mid-City has long been known as a place to catch a scintillating sound-strong set — think intimate bars, clubs, and the free shows at the Original Farmers Market — and this outdoor music festival is one of the area's icons. The free extravaganza will pop up at Pan Pacific Park on June 10 with live tunes, activities for kids, and art, lots of art. Several local gems, including the Korean Cultural Center and the Academy Museum, will be there, too.

Angel City Chorale: Happy 30th anniversary to this uplifting organization, an outfit that has brought so many songs to so many Southern Californians over several years now. A milestone concert is in order and the group will grace the stage at UCLA's Royce Hall on June 10 and 11. On the setlist? The acclaimed chorale will revisit "the songs that made them internationally famous." There's so much to love about the ACC, including the impressive fact that they've sung in 20 languages. As for the number of tunes they've taken on? Wowza: That number is over 500.

LA Beer Week: Say "cheers" to our region's talented brewers at several hops-scented happenings around Southern California, beginning June 10. But wait: There's a kick-off at Ivy Station in Culver City on June 9. And on June 10, the LA Independent Beer Fest will welcome 75 indie breweries for a day of sunny suds at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach. Tickets are on sale now for the 21+ event; find yours here.

Norton Simon Garden Party: If you've ever roamed the plant-filled space just outside this Pasadena art icon, you know it is a bit like stepping into a painting. Now that feeling will be enhanced, over one soft afternoon, as music, crafting, and other delightful diversions fill the Norton Simon's glorious green corner. How to visit this gentle wonderland of painterly, nature-inspired pursuits? Your museum admission gets you into this garden gathering. It all flowers on June 10, starting at 4 o'clock.

