Things to do this weekend: Celebrate Mother's Day in a sunny setting

Happy Mother's Day: There are so many airy and ebullient outings sprouting around Southern California, and while some will be very much about the moms — Tanaka Farms has a hilltop Mother's Day Luncheon — other diversions will be delightful and springlike and ideal for a family-fun day out (big bamboo bird sculptures have just debuted at South Coast Botanic Garden). Check out ideas for honoring your mom on May 11, which is Mother's Day in 2025, here.

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction opens: Southern California is the nexus for so many notable art happenings and important fundraisers, including this venerable event (it will mark its 50th in a few years). It begins May 9 at the Venice Art Walk Gallery, with the money raised going to "... fund the Venice Family Clinic's innovative and comprehensive programs," services that assist thousands of people across several westside communities.

"Summer of Salsa" opens: Dancing at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes on a warm spring or summer evening is a joy that's cherished by so many locals. The get-moving series returns May 9 with Rumbankete, a complimentary salsa dance class if you'd like to burnish your sway, and tunes by Super DJ Robby. This is a Friday pop-up set to dance on select dates through September, and entry? So sweet: It's totally free.

Friday wind-down at the Gamble House: Pasadena's best-known Craftsman house — it served as Doc Brown's abode in "Back to the Future" — is beloved for its great architecture tours, but also a series of Friday events when the temperature rises. Bring a picnic, hang out on the lawn, and listen to tunes for $5 on select Friday evenings (free for members). The first floor of the house is open, too. May 9 is night #1.

Street Food Cinema kicks off: Life will grow more enchanted May 10 when "Wicked" screens at The Autry. It's the first film of the 2025 for the outdoor movie series, a starlit happening that visits a few memorable locations throughout late spring, summer, and fall. Cocktails will be available for purchase and food trucks will be near, too; find out what to bring before you summon your beloved broomstick and make for Griffith Park.