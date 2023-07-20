Things to do this weekend: Celebrate the LA River at a free festival

What to Know FoLAR's 2nd River Fest

Free; Sunday, July 23 from 5 to 9 p.m.

LA State Historic Park

River Fest: Cinema stars often make a splash, but the LA River does so quite literally, and with effortless aplomb. We'll celebrate our city's splashiest celeb on July 23 at LA State Historic Park with an all-ages film festival, one that honors the iconic waterway. Food trucks, community booths (including Angel City Football Club), Story Slam, interactive art stations, and other get-involved, be-entertained, chow-down spots will dot the park. This is a Sunday evening event, take note, and one that is fully alfresco (like the river itself). The group behind the informative fun? Friends of the LA River.

Feline Frenzy Adoption Event: The meowiest "marathon" happening in all the land will playfully pounce in Playa Vista, which is where the Annenberg PetSpace happens to be located. Over 50 kittens will be available for new-home-ing, falling-in-love-ing, and cuddling-for-years-ing. And a "two-FUR-one special" will make it easier to bring home a duo to dote upon. A pair of playful pouncers, two cats that are too cute, could be in your furry future if you pad by on July 22.

Long Beach Burger Week: Finding our perfect patty, the zazziest toppings, a condiment that is both spicy and sweet might be as easy as trying out a few new places. But how to discover the inspiration to go further afield, burger-wise? Look to LBC and this multi-day event, one that brims with specialty burgers and plenty of savings. The price points for the offerings sometimes include beverages, so stop by the sizzling site for more info. The bun, er, fun begins on July 23.

"Pageant of the Masters" parade: Art lovers are invited to dress like a favorite painter or sculptor, or perhaps a figure seen in a celebrated painting, for this whimsical walk through Laguna Beach. The procession is free to join, and, nope, you don't need to be a pageant volunteer to play a part. The colorful July 22 outing will end with a volunteer thank-you ceremony and some costume awards. Oh yes: The famous "tableaux vivant" is marking 90 years, which is the reason behind the parade.

"Puppet Up! — Uncensored": So you grew up obsessing over the Muppets? So many people did, and while our Fozzie-centered fancies will never cease, we're also in search of a stage show that combines grown-up yuks with not-so-sweet puppets. The Jim Henson Company is back with this popular treat, one that employs off-the-cuff quips with adult topics. And how cool: It's all happening at the troupe's famous, built-by-Chaplin Hollywood studio, through July 23.