Things to Do This Weekend: Celebrate WeHo Pride Weekend

What to Know WeHo Pride Weekend in West Hollywood

June 2-4; numerous events, including the WeHo Pride Parade, are part of the famous festival

Grace Jones and Carly Rae Jepsen will headline OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride at West Hollywood Park; check out the full lineup and tickets here

WeHo Pride Weekend: One of California's most celebrated Pride festivals is here, with three days of music, shopping, meet-ups, marches, art shows, and community events. The popular WeHo Pride Street Fair is happening on both June 3 and 4, with the WeHo Pride Parade scheduled for June 4 (Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Crescent Heights Boulevard and N. Robertson Boulevard is the route). For all of the happenings, including the creative fun set to continue beyond the weekend and throughout the month around the city, click here.

27th Annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show: The Original Farmers Market is synonymous with so many sweet celebrations, but for lovers of classic cars, this early June jamboree really takes the cake, er, brake. For dozens of well-maintained vehicles will park around the public market, all to give visitors a chance to look closer. In the spotlight? Woodies and vintage wagons. The date? Vroom-vroom: Be at Third & Fairfax on Saturday, June 3. Your entry price? Free, yay.

Downtown Burbank Arts Festival: Jackalope, the mondo "Indie Artisan Fair," is famous for hopping by Pasadena twice a year, but it also has a biannual date with beautiful Burbank. Admission is free, over 180 vendors will be purveying all sorts of pretty handmade items, from tees to toys, and your pet is welcome (just make sure your furry pal is leashed). Also nice: This is a two-day to-do, unfurling on June 3 and 4.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Monsterpalooza: It's seriously gloomy out (goodbye, May Gray and hello, June Gloom) and Halloween is in the air, thanks in large part to the return of this oh-so-frightful convention. Movie make-up, the kind that brings on-screen creatures to shivery life, is a focus, but so are vendors, star sightings, and lots more. Flap like a bat (or the flying beastie of your choice) for the Pasadena Convention Center, where the monsters will be monstering from June 2-4.

"Living in a Wildlife Corridor": This new Descanso Gardens exhibit, presented in partnership with the Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy, ponders the amazing critters that live in our hills, canyons, and all around us. Exquisite photos and poignant paintings fill the show, which opens at the leafy location's historical Boddy House on June 3. Love our big cats, hooting owls, and other fabulous fauna? Check it out through Oct. 1, 2023.