Things to Do This Weekend: CicLAvia Rolls Through the Valley, Rain or Shine

What to Know CicLAvia visits Canoga Park, Winnetka, and Reseda on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free; rain or shine

Five miles of Sherman Way will be closed to motorized vehicles

CicLAvia: So many times when we hear that an event is going forward "rain or shine" we think, well, hey, you know, this is Southern California... we're going to lean into the "shine" outlook. The final Sunday of February 2023 could definitely prove otherwise, but this free festivity is rolling on, with its sunny spirit intact, through several Valley communities. Canoga Park, Winnetka, and Reseda are the featured cities, five miles of Sherman Way will be closed to motorized vehicles, and simply showing up to stroll if you don't have a bike or skates? Rad.

1996 Prices at the Irvine Park Railroad: Doing it up for an anniversary is always pretty festive, but when your guests benefit from the celebratory bash? The festive feelings only go through the roof, or, er up to the sky. For this sweet outdoor favorite, an iconic Orange attraction, is marking its 27th birthday by rolling back train ride prices to $2, the 1996 ride fee. It may be a rainy one, for sure, so check the railroad's social feeds for any cancellations on Feb. 25 or 26.

Dine Out Long Beach: Damp days and bundle-up evenings can put us in the mood for some hearty fare, perhaps a new-to-us stew or a bready main course or vibrant vittles that seem to stick to the ribs or at least fill the tum. This multi-day Restaurant Week is running through the weekend — actually, it runs for the rest of the month — and there are deals aplenty throughout the LBC. Restaurants Care is the nonprofit partner, and ordering "Imaginary Breadsticks" can help you give back to the restaurant worker-championing organization.

Snailblitz: When the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County sends out the call to regional citizen scientists, plenty of people gamely answer the science-assisting call. And when the request is for snapshots of local snails and slugs? You can bet nature lovers are keeping the ground (and garden walls) in sight. Snailblitz 2023 officially opened a few weeks ago, but a soggy weekend could be a prime time to find some slime-strong superstars while you're out and about.

Amazing Museums: So many Southern California museums offer free admission on one afternoon each month, or even a full free day, but several spots around the area? Entry is always complimentary at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, MOCA Grand Avenue, and The Getty Center. Some destinations will have a parking fee, like The Getty, special exhibits may be separately ticketed, and advance tickets may be required, so do read up on your chosen museum before you go. Hoping to plan an indoor adventure in the coming days? Take a look at some of our region's free museums, as well as those museums with monthly free days, now.