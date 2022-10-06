Things to Do This Weekend: CicLAvia Visits the ‘Heart of LA'

What to Know CicLAvia's "Heart of LA"

Sunday, Oct. 9; free, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The open-streets event will visit DTLA, passing by Grand Park's 10th anniversary

Happy 12th, CicLAvia: Where were you in October 2010? If you were on your bicycle, pedaling next to thousands of Angelenos, you were enjoying the first-ever CicLAvia. The sizable open-streets event has now enjoyed well over three dozen remarkable rolls throughout Southern California, and the one coming up on Oct. 9 is a special one: It's a return to the "Heart of LA," which will take a celebratory spin around downtown. Adding the anniversary-fun air of the day? Grand Park is celebrating its 10th birthday nearby with several free activities.

Happy 10th, Grand Park: Perhaps you've enjoyed a yoga session at the vibrant green space extending east from the Music Center, or attended a New Year's Eve bash, or savored some free sounds. For the grand park, an aptly named oasis, was made for locals to enjoy in oodles of effervescent ways. And on Oct. 8 and 9? The enjoyment will only rise, for the DTLA destination is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Enjoy a 10th Anniversary Concert at "the park for everyone" on Oct. 8 and a line-up of free family fun activities on Oct. 9 (as well as CicLAvia, which will be rolling nearby).

Orange County Museum of Art Grand Opening: The beautiful new cultural institution on the Segerstrom Center for the Arts campus in Costa Mesa has been several years in the making, so how best to celebrate? By throwing a 24-hour party, one that begins on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. and concludes a whole day later on Sunday, Oct. 9. Three sets of fireworks, music, sunrise yoga, tarot readings, film screenings, a silent disco, and all sorts of mind-gladdening, soul-soothing happenings will ornament the free celebration.

Seasonal Pleasures: All of the big theme parks are now in full fright mode, but new and frightful (or not-too-scary) pleasures are still debuting. Look to the mountains, where Pumpkins in the Pines is opening at SkyPark at Santa's Village, and Heritage Square Museum near the Arroyo Parkway, where a "Picture Day" will give people to pose in front of Victorian mansions dressed for the spookiest stretch of the year. And if you love Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, you can find out how the annual festival comes together at a special Frida Cinema event (which includes a "Nightmare"-ish screening, too).

Pumpkin Patches, Hay Mazes, and Train Rides: Seeking an adorable outing that has fall flavor and family-style sweetness? There are several places to go over the second weekend of fall. Some spots feature free entry, others are ticketed, and knowing what you'll need to book ahead of time, if anything, is a wise idea. Start here to plan your autumn adventure before Halloween begins to haunt our calendars.