Things to Do This Weekend: CicLAvia's First ‘CicLAmini' Route

What to Know CicLAmini — Watts

Free; Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The mile-long route will be closed to motorized traffic; people on foot and non-mechanized vehicles are welcome to enjoy the car-free streets

CicLAmini — Watts: If you've been to one (or a few) CicLAvia since its 2010 inception, you know the routes are around four miles or more, generally. But the new CicLAmini, which will pop up as an occasional event on the free event's calendar, is bringing a shorter stretch into the spotlight, with even more activities for pedestrians. Watts is the spot for May 21, Central Avenue and 103rd Street will serve as the sunny span, and pursuits aplenty will delightfully dot the route. Bikes and skates? Still a-ok.

California Strawberry Festival: Shortcake-y celebrations tend to be naturally sweet, and this fruit-forward festivity is one of the sweetest and most sizable. The two-day to-do is ripening in a new location in 2023 — you'll want to make for the Ventura County Fairgrounds — but so many staples from past years will make appetizing appearances. That means loads of goodies, from shortcakes to funnel cakes, cute contests, and a carnival atmosphere, too.

Bug Fair: Surely there's a term that means "creepy-crawly" but doesn't feel quite so shivery? For loving and understanding the world o' insects, and all of its leg-laden, antennae-sporting inhabitants, is a positive thing. The Natural History Museum's popular celebration of our planet's scurry-scurry set, those low-to-the-ground wonders, buzzes all weekend long with vendors, entertainment, and, yes, tasty bugs you can crunch on. And a giant bee puppet?! As if we couldn't love this event more. More giant bee puppets at all the things, please.

Museums of the Arroyo Day: Southern Californians do love to swoon over our city's natural gifts, and one of the most prominent, the Arroyo Seco, is a wonderland of plants, animals, and enduring beauty. It is also home to several arroyo-close museums, including the Lummis Home and the Gamble House, and on May 21? Admission will be waived at five cultural institutions, from Pasadena to Highland Park. Need a map and/or shuttle information? All of that and everything ultra-arroyo-riffic (yep, ultra-arroyo-riffic) may be found here.

Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival: Longtime fans may have been looking for this outsized sip-and-sup-tacular to land in the vicinity of early June, but the sky-high revelry will float, with style, from May 19-21. That means plenty of balloon sightings around Lake Skinner, and lots of chances to try local vinos and chef-made bites. Entertainment is a big draw (think live tunes) as are morning balloon rides, which are priced separately from the festival's admission tickets.