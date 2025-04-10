Things to do this weekend: Coachella rocks and the LBC Grand Prix rolls

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Guitars are being tuned, mics tested, and the eye-popping artworks are rising as the famous sound-tacular heads into its first of two weekends starting April 11. Lady Gaga headlines the first night, Green Day is up on Saturday night, and Post Malone is at the centerstage as the weekend winds down on Sunday. Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion are among the luminaries set to perform at the 2025 extravaganza.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: The vroom-it-up spectacular is marking its 50th anniversary in 2025 and thousands of fans will be out in the stands to cheer on "America's #1 Street Race"! The NTT Indycar series will find pros "hitting 185 mph on Shoreline Drive!" while the Super Drift Challenge will welcome "the finest drivers from the Formula Drift series." The April 11-13 has plenty of off-the-track activities, too, including live tunes.

Free Bob Baker Day: One of springtime's most frolicsome festivals will revel at LA State Historic Park April 13, all to honor the merry marionette theater and its happy history. A bevy of puppet performances will pop up at the park, and craft activities, and food trucks, too. The grand marshals are especially bubbly: SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star. Also bubbly? No admission is required, but you can RSVP.

City of STEM and Los Angeles Maker Faire: A free April 12 gathering that honors science, creativity, fabulous far-reaching ideas, and the gumption to go further will take root, for a day, at Exposition Park. Over 200 exhibitors are expected, giving kids, grown-ups, and everyone who adores new notions of the science-y sort opportunities to try hands-on experiments and learn from pros and passionate amateurs.

Sierra Madre Wistaria Festival: One of the purplest places in town April 12 will be up the hillside in this charming community. The reason why? A mega, and we mean MEGA, wistaria vine is the star of the day. There's a festival in the main part of town, too. Find out about shuttle tickets and what to expect at the sunny scene here.

Dapper Day: Stylish people will stroll through The Happiest Place on Earth April 13, all to enjoy a sense of fashion, sartorial splendor, and a bit of glammy grandeur. This twice-a-year happening isn't overseen by Disneyland, and you'll need a ticket and reservation if you want to enter the theme parks. Still, plenty of people visit the Dapper Day Expo at the Disneyland Hotel during the weekend and Downtown Disney District, which is free to enter. Dapper Day is swanning April 13 while the expo is April 12-13.