Things to do this weekend: Cosplayers head for the huge ‘Anime Pasadena' festival

What to Know Anime Pasadena

Nov. 4 and 5 at the Pasadena Convention Center

$25 event pass (daily); $45 weekend

Anime Pasadena: Southern California is home to some of the biggest pop culture conventions on the planet, including this growing-strong celebration, a two-day spectacular that features big stars, big signings, and big bashes themed to cosplay joy. There are costume-up contests on Nov. 4 — one for kids and one for adults — but the Pasadena Convention Center event is on throughout the weekend. There's a weekend pass, if you want to attend — maybe to show off two different cosplay looks? — on Nov. 4 and 5.

Los Angeles Pow Wow: Gather at the Autry Museum of the American West on Saturday, Nov. 4 for a music-filled pow wow, a daylong event presented by the United States Indian Involvement. "All Vendors, Dancers, and Drummers Are Welcome!" is the celebratory call, so find out more at this site. The celebration begins at 10 a.m., with a wrap-up at 10 o'clock that evening. For more events honoring Native American Heritage Month, visit this page.

Día de los Muertos: The uplifting opportunities to remember those we love continue this weekend at several spots around Southern California. Self Help Graphics & Art is synonymous with the holiday and Nov. 4 will mark the 50th anniversary of its muertos-centered festivity (make for LA County Civic Center Park). World Center Kitchen is joining Smorgasburg LA for a joyful outing on Nov. 5 at ROW DTLA, while Canoga Park's venerable festival flowers on Nov. 5; folklorico, music, children's art, and more will weave through the heartfelt happening.

Louis Prima: Rediscovering a Musical Icon: Swinging tunes, stylish ballads, and an iconic turn as King Louis in Disney's "The Jungle Book" brought the voice and vibrancy of this legend into so many lives over so many decades. Now the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles is paying homage with a loving and large-scale look-back. Start those fingers snapping and make your way to the exhibit's opening on Nov. 4.

California Festival: The sound-tastic sweetness continues around the Golden State with the opening of this "Celebration of New Music." The multi-day tunefest, "a statewide music initiative" spotlighting works written in the last half-decade, launches on Nov. 3, with performances scheduled in several cities. Huntington Beach, Pacific Palisades, and Pasadena will all feature fresh and creative compositions in the days ahead; find out more now.