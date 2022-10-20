Things to Do This Weekend: Día de los Muertos Altars Downtown

What to Know Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos

Oct. 22 through Nov. 2, 2022

Free; several beautifully decorated altars will be on display, as well as a community altar

Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos: A "community-oriented space," one that's brimming with memories, mementos, marigolds, and meaning, will debut in DTLA on Saturday, Oct. 22. The exquisitely imagined altars, made by local artists and organizations, will be placed around Grand Park for several days, while a community altar, open to anyone's contributions, will be a sweet and poignant centerpoint. Opening day will feature poetry, performances, and other special and celebratory details. Also lovely? The elegantly imagined altars are free to see.

P-22 Day: Celebrating our urban wildlife is something we can do, with heart and intent, throughout the year, but when a certain falltime Saturday pads into view? It's all about a beloved mountain lion and his feline-tastic fest. True, the big cat won't be at the free Griffith Park party, but several people who advocate for P-22, and all of our awesome urban critters, will be there. Activities, information, and all sorts of nature-centric celebrating will be afoot, too, on Oct. 22.

Cemetery Lane: The huge Halloween extravaganzas are still arriving, with fun and a few light frights in tow, and this enchanting nostalgia-tacular will give kids the chance to trick-or-treat in a Victorian village. It's Heritage Square Museum, which has been delightfully decorated in all sorts of ghoulish garb by the Midsummer Scream team. Hoping to go? The not-too-scary event is haunting the Arroyo Parkway-close attraction over several October evenings.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Strut Your Mutt: One of the biggest and bow-wow-iest bashes around will wag a tail at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills, all to show support for Best Friends Animal Society and lots of pooches in need. Your own pooch is invited — just be sure to read up on all you need to know before you go — but you can donate from afar if you can't make the heart-warmer of a Fido-fun fundraiser.

Fall Festival: As far as homespun happenings go, the one that happens at the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax might be the homespunniest. That's because this autumn-tinged revelry is one of our city's oldest October-cool celebrations, a gathering that includes old-timey tunes, racing pigs, gooey treats for purchase, and, yes, even a pop-up pumpkin patch, too. Entry is free, but do show with funds for the foodstuffs, which include caramel apples and other timely temptations.

Creature Comforts: Brent Estabrook: Stuffed toys line our bedroom shelves, add coziness to our closets, and up the cuddly factor of our couches. But finding these fluffy toys celebrated in a museum setting is much less common, at least before now. A new show, featuring artist Brent Estabrook's "inaugural solo museum exhibition" will feature all sorts of teddies and stuffies colorfully presented in large-scale form, giving a different and delightful perspective on the playthings. The exhibit runs from Oct. 22 through Feb. 12, 2023.