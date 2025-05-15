Things to do this weekend: Disneyland's 70th Anniversary fun begins

Disneyland's 70th Anniversary: The most famous theme park in the world debuted July 17, 1955, but Mickey, Minnie, and all of the iconic characters are ready to get the milestone celebrations started well ahead of July. Special treats, adorable costumes, the "World of Color Happiness!" show at Disney California Adventure, fireworks, anniversary merchandise, and more will unfurl, like a brilliant banner atop a castle, starting May 16, 2025.

"Bug Fair": Spiders, bees, crickets, and all manner of wiggly and wondrous creatures will be marvelously magnified at the Natural History Museum. This fest hasn't been around as long as bugs, but it is marking its impressive 39th outing May 17 and 18; vendors, puppets, up-close encounters, and crunchy bug snacks are some of the educational and invigorating hallmarks of this insect-tacular; do buy your ticket before you scurry for NHMLA.

"California Strawberry Festival": One of the sweetest gatherings around is synonymous with strawberry fashion — plenty of revelers sport strawberry hats and shirts — and an assortment of gooey-good delights, including strawberry nachos and strawberry-topped funnel cake. Find your berry bliss at the Ventura County Fairgrounds May 17 and 18, a seed, er, scene filled with fruit-forward fun.

"CicLAmini: Pico Union": Pop-up parks, as a rule, don't generally happen in the middle of a street, but when CicLAvia, the closed-to-cars cycling stalwart arrives in your neighborhood, count on the good times to happen smack dab along a major thoroughfare. The May 18 event is a "mini," with a focus on pedestrian experiences, but you can still savor people-powered movement along the 1.4 stretch.

"LA County Yarn Crawl": Knitters, crocheters, and lovers of the textile arts will revel and ravel at a dozen regional stores from May 15-18, enjoying giveaways, deals, free patterns, and socializing along the way. The crawl is a terrific way to discover new shops, fresh projects, and the diverse blend of yarn-centered splendor found around Southern California. And hey, May Gray is still graying-up the sky; let's get cozy and make some spring-style sweaters.