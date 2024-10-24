Things to do this weekend: Dodgers watch parties and big Halloween fests

What to Know The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 25

Boo at the LA Zoo enters its final weekend with pumpkin feedings and more

Several dog-centric events will trot around SoCal, including the famous LBC Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade on Oct. 27

A new Fright Night market debuts at the Autry Museum on Oct. 25

Smorgasburg LA will transform into a "Spookysburg Skeletons Feast" at ROW DTLA on Oct. 27

Happy World Series: Dodgers fans will be out rocking their bluest best as the Blue Crew squares off against the New York Yankees, with televisions across Southern California tuned into the exciting at-bat action at Dodger Stadium. Philippe the Original is a popular pre-game meet-up spot for fans, as always, while, nearby, the Oct. 26 Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party will feature "giant projections" of Game 2 (free to join, but do RSVP ASAP). Westfield Topanga and Westfield Century City will also feature the games on the big screen.

Family Halloween fests and fun: Boo at the LA Zoo is roaring into its final weekend — this is where animals chomp on pumpkins — while San Gabriel will host a Fall Fun Festival, for free, in the Mission District Oct. 25. The free Anaheim Fall Festival & Parade rolls through the heart of the city Oct. 26 with all sorts of nostalgic sweetnesses in tow, while the Academy Museum will throw a "Monster Mash," a movie-riffic Oct. 26 party offering a few free events (just check the schedule).

Pooches on Parade: Oh goodness, are we ready for the extreme squeeing we might engage in at spying all sorts of shaggy sweethearts rocking Halloween get-ups? We think might be, so we plan on trotting to Huntington Dog Beach for a mondo Corgi Beach Party Oct. 26, Long Beach to applaud the red-carpet'd Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade Oct. 27, and Pasadena, where pups will romp at Playhouse Village Park (also Oct. 27).

Fright Night Market: The new Valley Vibes indie artisan marketplace popped up at the Autry Museum of the American West a few months back; now a spooky seasonal version of the look-around, shop-around gathering is adding some ghoulish glee to the Griffith Park museum on the evening of Oct. 25. Music, cocktails, food trucks, and other night-enhancing delights will play a part in the outdoor, museum-adjacent affair.

Spookysburg Skeletons Feast: Smorgasburg LA, the outdoor food market that foodily festoons ROW DTLA most Sundays, will address our Halloween-themed hankerings on Oct. 27 with all sorts of seasonal snacks. Costume contests will be part of the upbeat scene, too, and other good things, like an appearance by the California Wildlife Federation. And something that is definitely unscary? Entry to the market is free, as always.