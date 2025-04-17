Things to do this weekend: Enjoy Easter festivities and Earth Day events

What to Know Easter is April 20; Earth Day is April 22 but some Southern California events will take place April 19 and/or 20

Underwood Family Farms and Irvine Park Railroad will celebrate spring and Easter fun (note that Irvine Park Railroad is closed April 20)

The Autry has a bunny-themed family day April 19

Roundhouse Aquarium in Manhattan Beach is honoring Earth Day April 19

Easter festivities: Sweet, fragrant, and joyful Easter doings will be hop-hop-hopping through Southern California over the holiday weekend, with a spring-themed family festival at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark (do get weekend tickets in advance) and fun at Irvine Park Railroad (closed on Easter) coming up. The Autry has a bunny-inspired family day April 19, too, and Tanaka Farms in Irvine has fresh-air'd activities and a separately ticketed Easter Hilltop Luncheon.

Earth Day: Throw your arms around the planet, and if that recommendation seems a bit challenging, then embrace an ebullient event that honors our main address, the environment, and the critters that call it home. The Natural History Museum will celebrate "Earth Day 2025" with music, activities, and a SpongeBob-y exhibit April 19. Like earth-y outings with a splash? Roundhouse Aquarium, at the end of Manhattan Beach Pier, will host a free event — there will be plankton races — April 19. And LA Zoo is honoring both Easter and Earth Day during its "Wild for the Planet" celebration; be there April 18-20.

Delicious Little Tokyo: Celebrate Earth Day in Little Tokyo — the community will have a few special events afoot — and join a taste-around to-do that is spotlighting some of the best bites (and sips) of the neighborhood. It's all happening April 19 and your "Delicious" ticket? You'll want to buy that soon. One special happening is "Green Eats & Treats" — there's a vegan emphasis, yummy — but other opportunities to try other goodies abound.

Long Beach Taco Week opens: So many excellent eateries can be found around Long Beach, which means that the city is home to some memorable food festivals (including a barbecue affair later in May). But the first-ever "Taco Week" is launching April 20, with special, savory offerings, and spicy spotlights. Prices start at five bucks and a bevy of places, including Taco Shore and Chile Verde, are joining.

Smorgasburg LA: The Arts District snack spectacular has given Easter a memorable designation in recent years, as any fans knows. It's "Put an Egg on Everything Day," but in 2025 the celebration will put the fancy focus on caviar. That means the tiny delicacies will pop up atop all sorts of dishes, including a few that may not seem all that caviar-ish (but surprises do await). Looking for non-egg offerings at the April 20 event? Other vendors will be on-hand with an array of bites. Entry is free, as always, big yay.