Things to Do This Weekend: Experience ‘The Other Art Fair' in Santa Monica

What to Know The Other Art Fair at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica

March 30 through April 2, 2023

$20 one-day ticket, bought on-site (Friday and Saturday); $18 Sunday on-site ticket

The Other Art Fair: Southern California's art-focused festivals, the ones that fabulously fill out both the late winter and early spring seasons, are often big-of-scope, huge-of-name, and lofty-of-vision. But sometimes, when the wind is just right, something a bit more offbeat comes along, a creative affair "where art is for everyone." Think of this as a mirthful meet-up of inspired minds, with a relaxed atmosphere, live tunes, poetry readings, and imaginative, unfussy experiences. One-day tickets to the Barker Hangar celebration start at $20 on-site.

PALEYFEST LA: Living the binge-tastic lifestyle means getting immersed in the lives of the characters you love, and even the characters you don't love but still completely obsess over, but where can you go to go deeper into their worlds? This decades-old celebration of the television arts is the answer. Several cast members and creative honchos from "Yellowjackets," "Abbott Elementary," "Yellowstone," and "The Mandalorian" will appear onstage at The Dolby Theatre. The dates? March 31 through April 4.

Masters of Taste: Snacking and sipping around Rose Bowl Stadium while also soaking in some welcome rays? Call it a cuisine-cool way to spend a sweet Sunday afternoon. But this foodie-famous fundraiser, set for the afternoon of April 2, has several dimensions to it beyond the bespoke bites. You'll get to hobnob with some of the most superb chefs working in Southern California while also raising money for Union Station Homeless Services. Good to know? This event actually takes place on the field, not outside the iconic oval.

Corgi Beach Day: The Corgi isn't usually described as a large dog, but one of our region's largest pup-themed parties is all about giving these sweet squatties a day out on the sand. Over a thousand Corgis are expected to attend the April 1 festivity, while "honorary Corgis" are invited to the free event. Huntington Beach is the place, there are several adorable activities (like opportunities for Corgis to eat pie and leap at floating bubbles), and the vibe? Sunny times, snouty kisses, and so many snapshottable moments.

SkyPark at Santa's Village Reopens: A place called "Santa's Village" is expected to sport snowy details, but when a tremendous amount of snow fell on this Lake Arrowhead-close attraction in early March, it proved to be a challenge. So much so that the destination temporarily shuttered and served as a hub for workers helping locals during the emergency. Now the family-fun destination is ready to reopen on April 1 with the same playful pursuits and, a spring-ready attitude. Getting your tickets before hopping up the big hill? Always a smart move.

Art in the Park: We're so ready for a breezy beach day, the sort of uplifting outing that prompts us to savor the world through art, nature, and community. Crystal Cove is offering us that joyful chance, for free, on April 1. The chance to browse artworks, listen to tunes, do yoga at the beach, and try your hand at squid ink drawing is on the roster. Entry is free, parking is additional.