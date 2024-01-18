Things to do this weekend: Find delicious deals at a pair of popular Restaurant Weeks

What to Know Long Beach Black Restaurant Week will happen from Jan. 21-28; nineteen eateries, from pop-ups to food trucks, will participate

Pasadena Cheeseburger Week is Jan. 21-28, 2024; several Crown City restaurants will offer special deals and limited-time cheeseburgers

January has long been observed as Restaurant Month around California; several major Restaurant Weeks across the state are afoot, from Stockton to Napa

Long Beach Black Restaurant Week: Celebrating its third year, this appetizing citywide event will spotlight several foodie favorites over a week (actually, a week and day). Guests will savor "the rich flavors of African, African American, and Caribbean cuisine in and around Long Beach" from Jan. 21 through 28, with tempting choices spanning the city. Axiom Kitchen is presenting the Restaurant Week, which will feature popular spots like Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, The Wrigley BBQ, and Sal's Gumbo Shack.

Pasadena Cheeseburger Week: This bun-luscious lark is always a major January player, but 2024 is delivering something special. It is, in fact, the cheeseburger's 100th anniversary, and restaurants around town will do it up, dining-wise, to acknowledge this appetizing fact. Another fun fact? The cheeseburger can trace its yummy history back to 1924 when it was invented at Pasadena's Rite Spot diner. Spots like SLAB will have deals on, sweet. The dates? Yum again: Jan. 21-28.

The Cat Art Show: Paintings that almost purr? Whimsical works that draw their delightful themes from the roly-poly antics of kittens? These are the kind of cute sights you might come across at CatCon, the summertime feline spectacular. But here's some news we can use meow, er, now: Annenberg PetSpace will have a show of catty coolness, presented by CatCon, over three days. Pad by the Playa Vista spot from Jan. 19-21 to soak up the spunky sweetness.

West Coast Taco & Beer Festival: Here's a summer-style snacking spectacular right in the middle of chilly January, but you'll want to get your ticket before you go (it does sell out). A line-up of taquerias and breweries will be at the event, which will fill Union Station's picturesque concourse. It's 21-plus, of course, and a ticket is $79. Next up on the taco-tastic tour? San Diego and San Jose, though a bit down the road.

Mullin Automotive Museum: The elegant Oxnard auto institution just announced that it will permanently close in early February, which means this: If you'd like to stop by to admire some of the ultra-fine cars on display, you'll want to visit soon. Just check hours — they're limited through Feb. 10 — and other details before rolling for this car-strong hub. Good to know: Four of the exquisite vehicles have been donated to the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA.