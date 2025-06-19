Things to do this weekend: Find free, summer-starting fests around SoCal

Venice Summer Fest: Downtown Mar Vista is the place for June 21 joy, with live music, a colorful caboodle of local vendors (over 100, or thereabouts, with art, wearables, and more for sale), food, and a morning yoga class that is, yes, totally complimentary. The festival is also free and begins at noon, with an end time of 8 o'clock. The event's uplifting call to action? "We're on a mission to bring people together," something sweet to start summertime.

"Summer Soulstice" Festival: Make for Main Street in Santa Monica June 21 for this free gathering, a sunshiny community get-together that will include two outdoor stages brimming with live performances, Pride-inspired drag bingo fun, a classic car show spotlighting VWs, a beer garden, and a VCA Pet Party. It all begins at noon and wraps at 7 p.m. and the nexus? Main Street from Strand Street to Pier Avenue.

Make Music Day: June 21 is a long, long day of the year 'round these parts, so it is fitting that drums, violin bows, harmonicas, and all sorts of instruments would be called upon to match the spirit of the occasion in one multi-location celebration. This musical event is celebrated around the globe, and finding a place near you, a spot that features a pop-up concert, is as easy as checking this site.

Outdoor Adventure Days: Two of the biggest and bird-iest superstars of 2025? Sunny and Gizmo, the adorable eaglets of Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow, have been cooed over, and obsessed over, by thousands of people around the globe. Now fans will gather for an in-person eagle fan party in the heart of Big Bear Village June 21. It's free, as are other fresh-air'd activities throughout the weekend. Do note that the famous eagles won't be present at their party, but you might spy them soaring overhead.

"Foodie Week" at Westfield Century City: Over two dozen eateries at the shopping destination will join the food-filled festivities, with prix fixe menus, spotlight dishes, and other nummy offerings upping the flavor. The event may have "week" in its name, but it will glimmer in gourmet fashion from June 20-29, making it a tasty ten-day to-do. Eataly is on-board, and Ramen Nagi, too, plus several foodie favorites.