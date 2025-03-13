Things to do this weekend: Enjoy art for free as ‘Museums Free-for-All' returns

What to Know Museums Free-for-All Day, presented by SoCal Museums

Sunday, March 16

Advance reservations may be required at the museum you'd like to visit; review this page to find out all of the details before you go

GRAMMY Museum, Bowers Museum, and Santa Monica History Museum are all participating in 2025

Parking may have a fee at some of the museums; check ahead

Museums Free-for-All: A plethora of incredible institutions around the region are always pay-nothing, but there is a special day each year when a bevy of cultural, historical, and art museums go fully complimentary. It's called the Free for All and it will up the museum-y merriment March 16. There are some things to know — several spots will still require advance reservations — and parking may not be free. The best thing to do? Get up on the info pronto.

LA Marathon: The huge trek will cover a sizable swath of our city, with friends turning out to support friends along the route. Some major happenings will orbit the celebrated run including live music, including several fabulous drumlines, and the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden at the Westfield Century Mall. Is this your first LA Marathon or even your fifteenth? Hoof it by this site for tips.

St. Patrick's Day: The shamrockin' celebration falls on a Monday this time around, and gatherings with Guinness, corned beef, and cabbage will be plentiful. The Original Farmers Market is a longtime favorite — head to Magee's Kitchen March 17 — or start your celebrating early at the Hermosa Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade March 15. SkyPark at Santa's Village is celebrating all weekend in a whimsical way, with characters, puppets, and treats, while a baking class in Santa Monica will elevate green bagels.

Pi Day: Mathematical constructs aren't typically awarded their own holidays, but pi is something special. If you know that pi starts with 3.14, you can guess that March 14 is a special date. Several bakeries and restaurants, from Cake Monkey to Pitfire Pizza, will have $3.14 deals, but some places will be on the clock, meaning you'll need to score your goodie by 3:14 in the afternoon. Peruse some of the 2025 offers or check in with your go-to pie/pizza place to see if they're pi-ticipating.

ArtNight Pasadena: A free gallery crawl is a thing of beauty and a path to joy, but when museums are involved, and a grand civic center, and other locations? The beauty and joy only multiply, merrily. The Crown City's twice-a-year cultural event is a major happening, but the price to join isn't major — it is complimentary, as mentioned — and you're invited to go at your own pace, visiting as many galleries and historical sites as you like. It's all gracing the art-obsessed city March 14, starting at 6 o'clock.