Things to do this weekend: Getty Villa reopens after closing due to the fires

Getty Villa Museum reopens: The regal repository of Greek and Roman antiquities returns June 27 after a closure that has lasted nearly half a year. The Palisades Fire in early January prompted the museum to temporarily shutter, but, after an "extensive cleanup" the lauded institution is ready to again welcome visitors. The current schedule is limited to select days, and attendance will be limited to 500 people daily. Making your reservation in advance is required.

Free Community Day: Follow the colorful call of the peacocks to the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden for a pay-nothing day June 29. The reason behind the uplifting event? The history-filled garden is waiving admission in support of those people impacted by the January fires. Before you go, do reserve your spot, and take a look at what's blooming around the pretty destination. The Peacock Café will be open, and other diversions of a peaceful and ethereal nature await.

Pier 360: Savor "the best of beach life" at Santa Monica Pier at this volleyball-vibrant, hit-the-sand, soak-in-the-surf celebration. It's summoning the sunshine (fingers crossed) June 28 and 29, with early start times to make the most of the morning. Polynesian tunes, the Museum of Beach Culture, skateboarding, roller skating, retro cars in full gleam, and all sorts of splendid sights will enhance the rockin' ocean vibes.

Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival opens: Saddle up your royal steed and clip-clop for the top of the Old Zoo in Griffith Park — the delightful Dell area — and enjoy a pair of throwback treats that span the centuries: The Bard's "Love's Labor's Losts" is first up, giving rom-com-ers plenty to obsess over, while Christopher Marlowe's diabolical "Doctor Faustus" follows in August. Theme nights and pre-show high jinks add bucolic bliss to this fab freebie.

Funko Fundays Experience 2025: Make for Funko Hollywood for a full-on fandom festivity from June 27-29, an experience that will send Funko-ists on a "Quest for the Grail" and into a rollicking realm of games, spunky showdowns, and other Fun and fanciful good times. A Funko Trading Post is part of the scene, and a caboodle of Funk-y "rarities and curiosities."