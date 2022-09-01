Things to Do This Weekend: Halloween Fun Begins at Disneyland

What to Know Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Sept. 2 through Oct. 31, 2022

Themed treats, Día de los Muertos, Haunted Mansion Holiday, eerie attractions, festive decorations, "Halloween Screams" fireworks on select evenings

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort: The most ensorcelled and frightfully festive time of year will swirl into The Happiest Place on Earth beginning Sept. 2, when special pumpkin-cute treats, eeky entertainment on select evenings, Haunted Mansion Holiday (starring Jack Skellington, of course), Día de los Muertos displays, and a monstrous spin on Guardians of the Galaxy (after dark, of course) at Disney California Adventure begin happily haunting park guests. You'll need a reservation in addition to a ticket to enter either or both theme parks, do keep in mind.

Fiesta Hermosa: How many refreshing breezes twirl off the Pacific at Hermosa Beach? We want to count each cooling flutter as this mondo open-air fair returns to the ocean-adjacent community. Craft booths, snacks made for strolling in the sunshine, live music, The Garden (where you can find the craft brews), and a carnival area add a vivacious, summer's-ending-let's-celebrate spirit to the fun. This easygoing gathering, which sparkles from Sept. 3 through 5, has reveled for 51 years, making it one of the celebratory stalwarts of Southern California's free-and-breezy festival scene.

40th Annual Malibu Chili Cook Off: Sinking a spoon into a thick and hearty serving of chili doesn't require cold weather, snowfall, or for the chili eater to be be-sweater'd. But? Having some ocean chill does help. And Malibu always has that ocean-cool vibe, which will add a chillier feel to this chili-centered bash. A pre-sale ticket is $15. Buying your entry there? It's $20. Music, vendors, and the 21+ Barefoot Lounge are enticing elements of the festival, which will raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. When to go? Sept. 2 through 5 are the 2022 dates.

Happy 50th, Orange International Street Fair: Savoring bites from around the world? You might need to hop on a plane to do so, or a boat, or at least have the time to visit different parts of a major city. But this venerable happening has gathered a large line-up of tastes from around the planet in one place, meaning visitors only need to cover a few streets of historic Orange to try amazing cuisines from far-reaching places. How to find your next dish? Look for the country banners flying above the streets. The 2022 dates? The three-day food festival will take place from Sept. 2 through 4.

Cinecon 58: We live in a streaming world, where just about any film we want to see is instantly get-able, but honestly? That's not always true, not when it comes to rarer or offbeat or more vintage works. And perhaps that has a bright side, for long-running film festivals, like Cinecon, put those movies on the big screen, in the way they were first viewed. Film fans also get the chance to connect with other cinephiles, experience starry Q&As, and soak in the Tinseltown magic. The magic is glimmering at the Hollywood Legion Theater from Sept. 1 through 5, with day passes available.