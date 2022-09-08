Things to Do This Weekend: Halloween Horror Nights Opens

What to Know Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood runs from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31 (select nights)

Several haunted houses, including "The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare," are part of the 2022 line-up

The backlot-roaming Terror Tram returns, too, as well as themed treats, monstrous merchandise, and eerie entertainment

Halloween Horror Nights: Peeking around corners? We sometimes do so in our day-to-day lives, but rarely is there a scary space or a weird world on the other side. This scare-themed spectacular is famous for fright-making, and the terrifying tradition continues with several haunted houses, including one inspired by The Weeknd, the backlot-exploring Terror Tram, entertainment, eats, sips, and more. Oh yes: And for the first time ever, Dementors will lurk around The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The fun/fear begins on Sept. 8 for a multi-week run.

Six Flags to Disneyland: Other eeky scenes, both of the more extreme and the gentle eerie varieties, are starting to haunt Southern California as September begins. Six Flags Fright Fest opens in Valencia on Sept. 10, with over a dozen scare zones and haunted houses, and all of those famous coasters, too. And at The Happiest Place on Earth? It's the second weekend of fall fun in Anaheim, with costumed characters, seasonal treats, and Haunted Mansion holiday, too. Tickets and reservations are both required to visit Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.

D23 Expo: And just across the street from Disneyland Resort? This mondo fan convention, which merrily materializes every two years (though it has been three years since the 2019 happening), celebrates movies, theme parks, TV shows, home decor, cosplay, toys, pins, and plans to come. It's a real everything-you-could-dream-of-and-more sort of expo, so much so that tickets sell out faster than flying through Space Mountain. A major centerpiece of the 2022 event, which sparkles from Sept. 9-11? Walt Disney's personal plane "The Mouse" will be on view, as well as select artifacts from the aircraft's interior.

Free Fun: Temperatures around the region will drop by Sunday, making it a sweet day for listening to sounds outside. McCabe's Guitar Shop is presenting a complimentary series of free shows each Sunday in September, with one just ahead on Sept. 11. The afternoon event will feature the McCabe's Hootenanny Collective as well as music by AJ Lee and Blue Summit. And if you're up around Ventura? A street painting festival will add pictorial panache to the walkable areas of Ventural Harbor Village. Entry? It's totally free, though you may want funds for eating, shopping for art, and other local goodies.

"Hypercars" wraps Part I: The most luxurious, the fastest, the fanciest, the chrome-coolest cars in the world? You don't see them every day, or even every year, and spying one out on the street? It's surely going to roll away moments after you spot it. But the Petersen Automotive Museum is featuring some of the planet's plushest autos with a two-part exhibit. Part I is wrapping up on Sept. 11, while Part II will begin on Sept. 17. Haven't seen the first set of shiny dream machines yet? Here's your last chance before the new batch regally rolls in.

