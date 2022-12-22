Things to Do This Weekend: Holiday Lights Are Magically Aglow

What to Know Holiday lights are twinkling around Southern California; some, like Christmas Tree Lane, will be sparkling on Christmas Eve and Christmas

Check hours and dates to make sure the display you'd like to see is open on Christmas

Some lighting displays are free to see, while others require advance admission

Southern California's Big Glow Show: Millions of bulbs will continue to make incandescent magic around our region in the days ahead, with the dazzling deodars of Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena shimmering throughout the Christmas weekend and into late December. Some ticketed events may only be glimmering on Dec. 23, while others will keep the night bright on Christmas Eve. Your best bet is to check the hours and admission details before you go. Need inspo? Here are 10 Magical Holiday Displays in Southern California.

Menorah Lightings: Finding a beautiful and stately menorah, the large-scale sculptural sight that graces many of our city's public plazas, museum courtyards, and the lawns of municipal buildings, can make for a stirring moment. Also stirring? Watching a tall candle begin to flicker near sunset. There are several spots honoring Hanukkah with nightly lightings, from Third Street Promenade to the Original Farmers Market at Third Street and Fairfax Avenue. The 2022 Festival of Lights concludes on Dec. 26.

LA County Holiday Celebration: A free and festive cultural happening that's been cheering Angelenos since the late 1950s is a treasure, truly. And this ebullient offering, which returns to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion after a two-year hiatus, is most definitely that. The Gay Men's Chorus, MUSYCA Children's Choir, and a number of other local gems will sing, dance, and delight audiences from the grand stage. Can't make it to DTLA for the Dec. 24 afternoon extravaganza? There are several ways to watch and listen from wherever you are.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Skating (Ice to Roller): You've sugared up, had a nap, spent some time gazing at the lights on the tree, and phoned all our family members and friends. Where can you go to move a bit, get some exercise, and savor a few on-the-go grins on Christmas Day? Look to the seasonal pop-up rinks in both Santa Monica and Pershing Square in DTLA, which will be open over the holiday weekend (do check hours, skate rental details, and such). But wait: You say you're more of a roller buff? Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale is open on Christmas night.

'Grinchmas' Reigns: Southern California's theme parks are well-known for keeping the Christmas spirit strong on Dec. 24 and 25, but if you need some Grinchy glee and Max-style sweetness, you'll want to make your way to Universal Studios Hollywood, where 'Grinchmas' will be gladdening the hearts' of visitors throughout the weekend (and through to New Year's Day, oh yay). Honestly, though: "Who" doesn't love the Grinch? (Yep, that was a Whoville reference.). Nearby, Wizarding World is full of festive details, too. For admission information and hours, wave your wand and alight at the theme park's official site.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.