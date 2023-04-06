Things to Do This Weekend: Hop by These Easter-Cute Spring Flings

What to Know Easter is on Sunday, April 9

An evening party, complete with eggs and crafts, is hopping into LA Arboretum on April 7

A "Spring Jubilee" will take place on April 8 at select LA County parks

Spring Flings and Easter Joy: The skies are blue — well, blue-ish — and the air is nearly warm, making it an ideal weekend to head outside and search for eggs, make crafts, and soak in spring's many charms. You can do so at select LA County parks, where the free Spring Jubilee will be in full flower on April 8, or SkyPark at Santa's Village, which is welcoming a certain Mr. Rabbit on April 8 (get your ticket ahead of time). LA Arboretum has an evening event on April 7, complete with eggy high jinks, while Tanaka Farms is the spot for an outdoor Easter Hilltop Luncheon on April 9. And at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark? Oodles of springy activities are afoot through April 10.

Put an Egg on Everything Day: Plenty of revelers will be brunching, fancy-style, on Sunday, April 9, and finding an omelet station and pitcher of mimosas may be as easy as ringing your favorite restaurant or local hotel restaurant. If you're seeking some sunshine while you snack, but still want to be in the springful theme, look to Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA, where several vendors will be putting forth their most flavorful egg dishes. Entry to the April 9 outdoor food market is free, dogs should stay home, and a beer garden? You'll find one there, cheers.

Fossil Fest: Throwing it way, way, way back? That's often on the mind of people who "dig" prehistoric adventures. The Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology is a regular must-visit fo many local aficionados of ancient discoveries and on April 8, fans of fossils will gather for a daylong festival. The Claremont destination will offer behind-the-scenes tours, spotlights on fossil collections, and special guests from around SoCal, including pros from the La Brea Tar Pits.

Petals Peak at Descanso Gardens: We're still in the spectacular thick of flower season, so sweet, and this La Cañada Flintridge favorite has several ethereal areas reaching their ultimate bloom-a-tude in the days ahead. Take a stroll through the Japanese Garden, where the cherry blossoms are nearly at full burst and the Promenade, where thousands of tulips, in an assortment of hues, are also prettily peaking. Garden admission is required, and, oh yes: There's a new gift shop to check out, too.

Wild for the Planet: April is Earth Month and the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating each weekend. Look for several educational stations around the animal park and an assortment of intriguing pop-ups, including chances to taste honey, hear stories, and learn about condors. You'll want to check out the Gorillas on the Line sweepstakes, too, before going (you can donate "unwanted handheld electronics" and be entered to win a family membership).