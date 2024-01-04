Things to do this weekend: Join a free Oshogatsu Festival in Little Tokyo

What to Know Oshogatsu Festival at the Japanese American National Museum

The free festival will honor the Year of the Dragon with numerous activities and performances

Sunday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oshogatsu Festival: The Year of the Dragon is dancing our way, and to start the celebrations? There are the charming Oshogatsu Festivals, sweet staples of the new year around Little Tokyo. There was a New Year's Day party on Jan. 1 and coming up on Jan. 7? The Japanese American National Museum will host a free and festive event. Mochitsuki, the art of rice pounding, is one centerpiece, as is a dragon puppet workshop. Taiko, dance, candy-making, and other uplifting activities are also on the vibrant schedule.

Farewell, Huff and Puff: A full and beagle-riffic refresh is coming up for Camp Snoopy, the super-cute area inside Knott's Berry Farm. That means some big changes for the PEANUTS-inspired destination, including the closure of Huff and Puff, a ride for younger guests. Sunday, Jan. 7 is the last day to enjoy the sweet chugga-chugga adventure, and special merit badges will be presented to those who ride (while supplies last). Park admission is required to visit the Buena Park theme park.

Christmas is (almost) a wrap: Several sparkly spots are still giving off plenty of glow, and shows that show the yuletide spirit. If you want to find peppermint treats and possibly see Santa (or maybe an elf or two), you'll want to make for SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead by Jan. 7. Other seasonal Southern California favorites, including Christmas Tree Lane, Disneyland Resort, and, yes, Knott's Berry Farm, will keep the twinkle bright through Jan. 7, too.

Polar Bear Plunge: The Annenberg Community Beach House is synonymous with splashy events all year long, including that quirky Cardboard Yacht Regatta, a summer must-see, but the first days of January are all about one daffily damp dash. People will run into the chilly Pacific Ocean, and maybe even swim, on Jan. 6. Tickets are sold out for fun at the heated pool after the plunge — there's a waitlist — but anyone can join the beachy action.

Audition to hold very, very still: Pageant of the Masters is a warm-weather gem, but the Laguna Beach tradition searches for volunteers several months in advance. Meaning this: It's time for tryouts at the world-famous "tableaux vivant" production, which finds beautifully costumed people standing still "inside" famous works of art. Is this something you've long wanted to attempt? The search is afoot from Jan. 5-7. The 2024 theme, ohh la la, takes its fabulous notes from fashion.