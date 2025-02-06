Things to do

Things to do this weekend: PEANUTS Celebration at Knott's Berry Farm

Cute characters and upbeat activities summon the sweet spirit of the world created by cartoonist Charles Schulz.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Berry Farm

What to Know

  • Knott's PEANUTS Celebration
  • Feb. 8-March 9 (weekends) and Monday, Feb. 17 (Presidents Day)
  • Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park
  • Included with admission

Knott's PEANUTS Celebration: Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, and all of creator Charles Schulz's beloved characters have been synonymous with Knott's Berry Farm since the early '80s, thanks to Camp Snoopy and the theme park's other adorable offerings. But this winter festivity — it is happening every weekend from Feb. 8-March 9, plus Presidents Day on Feb. 17 — ups the cuteness, with character appearances, photo opps, and special shows.

The Music Center presents "The Gift": An innovative installation, one that explores grief through a poignant prism that employs astrophysics and comforting cosmic ideas, will be on view at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Feb. 8. The uplifting nighttime event is free, as is the conversation with actor LeVar Burton and the creators of "The Gift," but you will want to make a reservation for the early-in-the-evening talk.

Westfield Culver City Black History Month Celebrations: An art pop-up honoring Black History Month opens at Westfield Culver City Feb. 8; a community kick-off, featuring dance, stories, and live music will take place from 1 to 3 o'clock. Find more events honoring Black History Month across Southern California this weekend, and throughout February, here; the California African American Museum will offer a Black History zine workshop Feb. 8 while "Judas and the Black Messiah" screens at the Academy Museum Feb. 9.

Lunar New Year Celebrations: Festivities paying spirited tribute to the Year of the Snake continue to dance across Southern California in the days ahead. An afternoon of free performances and activities at Santa Monica Place will bring an ebullient aura Feb. 8, while Lacy Park is the airy place for the free San Marino Lunar New Year Festival (also happening Feb. 8).

Super Bowl LIX Watch Parties: Just about every television at every single pub, sports bar, tavern, and restaurant will be tuned into the action from New Orleans Feb. 9, with celebratory scenes taking place at Videre, Skybar, 33 Taps, and destinations across the region. Also happening Feb. 9? Why it is Puppy Bowl, of course; here's how to stay home and watch the heart-melting showdown with your pooch at your side.

