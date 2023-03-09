Things to Do This Weekend: Knott's Boysenberry Festival Opens

What to Know Knott's Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

March 10 through April 16, 2023

Boysenberry treats, both sweet and savory, and a host of drinks will be in the spotlight; Tasting Cards are available for purchase, too

Knott's Boysenberry Festival: If spring arrived in the form of a luscious and tart foodstuff, it might take the shape and sweetness of the boysenberry. It's a fruit that's famously associated with Knott's Berry Farm all year, but from March 10 through April 16? Oh boy: Boysenberries get their delicious due, with dozens of delectable dishes and drinks popping up around the Buena Park theme park. Admission to Knott's is required to attend the fest. And for sure: The popular Tasting Card is back, too, if you'd like to try a lot of luscious goodies.

ArtNight Pasadena: Basking in all of the beautiful cultural gifts of the culturally amazing Crown City, all in one starlit swath? Well, that couldn't be done, but fans of art, music, live radio plays, pop-up performance, poetry readings, and other uplifting offerings can enjoy four hours of free amazingness around Old Pasadena and beyond. A number of galleries will waive admission on March 10, so planning what you'd like to experience before alighting in the 91105 is a wise move.

Dapper Day at The Huntington: So many fabulous and fashionable people find inspiration in the natural world, specifically those blossoms that open their petals around this time of year. If this is you, best find your favorite vintage and/or fancy outfit and make for the San Marino garden for a day of dressing up, posing for flower-close photos, and enjoying the fresh air. Oh yes, and all of those flowers, too: The roses and wisteria and cherry blossoms are certainly full of springtime fabulousness, too. A ticket and reservation are required for the March 11 event.

Happy Anniversaries, Tanaka Farms: How best to celebrate not one but three great milestones, all over the celebratory course of one delightful day? Throw a big festivity is often the awesome answer, and the Irvine farm will be doing just that. There are three anniversaries in the spotlight, including the farm's 25th year at its current location, so look for a number of deals and specials honoring that fact. Entry is 25 cents, and there are other 25-cent goodies and activities on the March 11 schedule.

Free Kite Festival: A sweep of soggy weather is due to dampen Southern California — yet again, oh yes — but think of the bright breezes that may follow, fingers crossed, on March 12. That's when oodles of nylon diamonds, and tail-fluttering boxes, will sail across the sky near Redondo Beach Pier. This kite-tastic convention is one of the oldest of its kind in the area, with its big 50th on the near horizon. It's free to join and the fluttering gets fluttering around noon (note that Daylight Saving Time begins that day, so we'll be springing forward an hour).