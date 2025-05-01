Things to do this weekend: LA County Fair opens in Pomona

What to Know LA County Fair

Fairplex in Pomona

"Art Unleashed" is the 2025 theme

May 2-26 (Thursday-Sunday, plus Memorial Day)

$25 Value Pass (first two weeks); other ticketing tiers are available

LA County Fair opens: This treat-tastic, pig-cute, concert-cool, attraction-awesome spectacular marked its centennial a few years back, but the party is still vibrant, festive, and brimming with nostalgic diversions. "Art Unleashed" is the theme of the 2025 fair, which runs on select dates from May 2-26. "Dance on Wheels" is back, the Barnyard Racers will draw the applause (ducks are among the competitors, awww), and the Budweiser Clydesdales will make a horsey cameo. There's a lot to partake in, like, A LOT; view it all here.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Cinco de Mayo: It's true that May 5 is landing exactly between the weekend and Taco Tuesday in 2025 — sigh — but there are a few festive ways to honor the fiesta-centric celebration before Cinco de Monday arrives. Smorgasburg LA will host "Miche de Mayo" May 4 — micheladas and music will be central themes while the big "Cinco Olvera Festival" will dance at Plaza Kiosko May 4.

Free art, culture, and architecture experiences: It's time again for the "Brewery Artwalk," a massive (seriously, "massive" doesn't go quite far enough) look at the oodles of artist studios that fill the DTLA-close campus. Entry to the May 3-4 event? So, so free. "Mercado MOCA" returns to The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA May 2 (it's a free "First Fridays" event). More free fun will be afoot at the Music Center's Jerry Moss Plaza May 3 thanks to a special "Family Day" event. And the free "Museums of the Arroyo Day" will spotlight six museums close, or close-ish, to the Arroyo Seco, including The Gamble House. That's May 4, starting at noon, and there's a free shuttle to take you around.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Star Wars Day": If you're a Wookiee or droid, or count a Wookiee or droid as your BFF, then you surely know that May 4 is "May the Fourth Be With You Day," when "Star Wars" fans celebrate the iconic franchise in all sorts of stellar ways. Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is paying galactic homage to the "Season of the Force" through May 11, with several offerings, from shows to snacks. May 3 happens to be "Free Comic Book Day," too, if you'd like to don your Ewok outfit and show your "Star Wars" love while shopping for comics.

"Halfway to Halloween": The ghostiest occasion is six months away, which is a considerable stretch of time. Unless, of course, you love to observe the eerie traditions of the holiday outside of October, which is just what "Halfway to Halloween" so eekily embraces. Street Food Cinema is materializing at Heritage Square Museum May 2 and 3 for Halloween-inspired cocktails, classic scary films, and spooky snapshot spots. Haven't worn your bat earrings since last fall? Now's your chilling chance.