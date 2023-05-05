Things to Do This Weekend: LA County Fair Opens

What to Know LA County Fair twinkles from May 5-30, 2023

Fairplex in Pomona; advance tickets recommended

Big shows, a Pride Weekend, Mother's Day Brunch, homespun competitions, offbeat treats, and adorable animals

LA County Fair: What do you do after your first century has wrapped? You trot right into your next 100 years with flair, furry animals, fun treats, and fantastic shows. Pomona's biggest party is now a spring fling, with the midway rides, deep-fried s'mores, racing pigs, big-name musicians, and themed weekends everyone adores. Purchasing your ticket in advance to lock-in a great price? Always advised. Getting there before the fair wraps on May 30? Make plans now.

Cinco de Mayo: The fifth day of May is a Friday in 2023, but several celebrations will happen on the Saturday and Sunday that follow, including a free concert featuring Tres Souls at Union Station on May 6 and a Petersen Automotive Museum block party, also on May 6. And swinging by Cinco Olvera for all sorts of entertainment and Cinco-style joy? Dance by the historical district on May 7.

Free Comic Book Day: If you're a maven of great graphic novels and panel-by-panel thrills, you know that the first Saturday in May is all about scoring a complimentary comic book. Several SoCal shops will participate, all while swirling author signings, artist appearances, giveaways, raffles, and other special doings into the spirited scene. The free comics? They're pre-chosen, and the selection is pretty darn sweet.

Scent Fair LA 2023: The nose knows plenty, and it knows when a particular fragrance has plenty of depth, complexity, and appeal. This Craft Contemporary smell-abration — erm, celebration — will spotlight several fragrance-perfecting pros as well as the world of scent creation. You'll be able to shop the vendors, too, while visiting the senses-delighting to-do, which is presented by The Institute of Art & Olfaction and Darin Klein & Friends.

Dine LA Restaurant Week: Finding one foodie-riffic weekend full of savings is a rare thing, but when a second weekend immediately follows? We're waving our spoons high in the air, all to honor this truly outsized affair, one that helps connect thousands of diners with hundreds of deal-offering eateries. You have through May 12 to try out a tangy, tasty, oh-so-terrific spot; search by neighborhood or food and get grubbing.