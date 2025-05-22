Things to do this weekend: LA Fleet Week 2025 sails for Southern California

LA Fleet Week 2025: Free events abound during this annual celebration honoring U.S. Navy members, Marines, and the Coast Guard, including tours, talks, and live music. Fascinating opportunities to visit ships around the Port of Los Angeles are hallmarks of the Memorial Day Weekend happening, and the Battleship IOWA is a bustling hub of tours and more. Other spots around town, like the Original Farmers Market, will offer free live music. Come ashore for more information here.

Memorial Day observances: Several Southern California locations, including Los Angeles National Cemetery and Forest Lawn cemeteries in Long Beach, Glendale, and beyond, will hold special events May 26, inviting us to solemnly remember U.S. military members who lost their lives while serving. The Canoga Park parade is a moving tribute, while an annual flower drop — over 3,000 carnations float to the ground — will again take place at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival: This sweet spectacular has been all about the gooey treats, and nostalgic pastimes, for well over six decades. Entry is free to the four-day delight, which blooms at Village Green Park, and the opening kick-off involves over 2,000 complimentary pieces of strawberry shortcake. Indulge in berry bliss at this venerable charmer from May 23-26 or stop by the hear tunes, ride some rides, and soak up the summer's-on-the-way atmosphere.

Topanga Days: This plucky jamboree has been summoning community spirit, and some excellent live tunes, with whimsical spunk since the mid-1970s. There's the beloved parade, old-school games, and the heartwarming opportunity to give back (the festival is a fundraiser for the Topanga Community Center). Check full schedule before making for this hallowed homespun spectacular, a true Topanga treasure. The vibes are vibrant from May 24-26.

Fiesta Hermosa: Hermosa Beach always has a warm-weather warmth, even on the chilliest May Gray days, and this holiday weekend lark is an ebullient example. A carnival, live tunes, food booths aplenty, the "Sunset Vibes Silent Disco," and other beachy diversions festoon this sizable extravaganza. Admission is free, yay, but definitely study up on parking before going HB on May 24, 25, and 26.

MAINopoly: Board games rule, as does the chow-down chance to try an appetizing array of bites from some great local eateries. This yearly tradition, a mainstay of Main Street in Santa Monica, combines the icons of Monopoly — you'll get a game board to follow — and yummy offerings from Main Street restaurants. Be sure to dress like your favorite Monopoly character for the May 25 lark.