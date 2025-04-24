Things to do this weekend: LA Times Festival of Books

What to Know Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

April 26 and 27

University of Southern California

Free general admission; some special events and offers, like Friend of the Festival packages, do have a fee and separate ticket

LA Times Festival of Books: Happy 30th to this page-turner of a party, a deeply plotted tale that has included thousands of characters over the years, a few fabulous settings, and more marvelous words than can be counted. General entry is free to the April 26 and 27 festival, which unfurls at the University of Southern California, though a few things do have a separate ticket. Over 550 writers are expected to appear, so perusing the schedule is key.

Universal Fan Fest Nights: The worlds of Marty McFly, the crew of the Enterprise, and so many other beloved characters found in our games, movies, and TV shows will spring to vibrant life at the Universal City theme park over select nights in April and May. Cosplay is the vibe, so don your red puffy jacket, "Back to the Future" fans, and jump into universes inspired by "Dungeons & Dragons," anime icons, and "Star Trek," too.

Pizza City Fest: What would a metropolis of mozzarella and a skyscrapers made of salami look like? And would the green peppers be trees in this city? We have delicious questions and this lauded pizza-tacular is here to answer. Several fab pizza pros from around the region will gather at L.A. Live for this slice-it-up celebration; panels with themes like "The Dough Whisperers" will "pan out," too, at the April 26 and 27 affair.

The Eclectic: Can "strolling serene tree-lined streets" and "rocking out" go hand-in-hand? Most definitely. This is South Pasadena's big music and art festival, with bands popping up around the heart of the charming town. Entry is free to the April 26 happening, which will feature food trucks, activities for kids, and other diversions. If you're in the area of the train station, you're in the middle of the music-centered merriment.

TCM Classic Film Festival: Hollywood is always the heart of this cinematic gathering, one of the biggest shindigs on the cinephile's calendar. The theme in 2025 is "Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film," meaning ghosts, supernatural beings, and strange journeys will be the focus. A bevy of stars will show — Bill Hader, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kyle MacLachlan are on the line-up — at the April 24-27 festival o' films.

