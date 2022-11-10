Things to Do This Weekend: ‘Lightscape' Opens in Arcadia

What to Know Lightscape 2022 at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden in Arcadia

Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. 2023

Tickets start at $39 adult, $20 child

Lightscape: The seasonal sight of holiday lights, a leafy grove, a lovely lake, moonlight, and an art-strong shimmer running through it all? This illuminated and illuminating experience is rife with remarkable displays, dazzling presentations that put a spin on the sorts of end-of-the-year lighting we've come to know. The 2021 event boasted singing trees, disco balls among the redwoods, and more surprises. Eager to know what 2022 has in store? It all begins Friday, Nov. 11.

Holidays at Disneyland Resort: That glittering tree on Main Street U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle awash in sparkling icicle lights, and all of the characters, led by Minnie and Mickey, rocking their seasonal best? The brightest time of year is arriving at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure this weekend, along with special fireworks, festive decorations, and all of those gooey goodies, from pepperminty treats to celebratory drinks. It's all atwinkle from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8, 2023.

Vulture Festival: This popular "pop culture spectacle" digs deeper than the hearsay, the memes, and the things we know (but only kind-of-sort-of know) about the movies and TV series we adore. Stars are stopping by to chat — Jamie Lee Curtis will have a (Haddon)field day with her famous Final Girl role, while Kumail Nanjiani will discuss standup comedy — at The Hollywood Roosevelt. There are several more deliciously in-depth talks/events/to-dos, too.

"Encanto" Live-to-Film Concert Experience: The drip, drip, drip of daily life can be just a bit too much, all in all, which is why we're seeking out sparkly and song-filled and magical movie moments. And this joyful gem, which flowered in 2021 (and is still growing in the hearts of millions), delivers those moments and more. Revel in the new Disney classic at The Hollywood Bowl, where a large ensemble and live orchestra will play as the film shimmers on large screens. The date? No future-foretelling is required: It's Nov. 12.

Tree Lighting Concert: Observing the rites of Halloween while the October vibes are strong is something we love to do, but there is one yuletide tradition that people do love to see a week or so before the haunting holiday arrives: The arrival of the "the world's tallest fresh-cut tree" at this shopping destination. It's taken a few weeks to set up, but on Nov. 12 a lighting ceremony, live performances, and more merriment will give the fir its festive glow. Entry? It's free.