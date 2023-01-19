Things to Do This Weekend: Lunar New Year Celebrations

What to Know Monterey Park's Lunar New Year Festival will take place on Jan. 21 and 22

LA Zoo's Lunar New Year fun concludes on Sunday evening, Jan. 22

Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena will spotlight Lunar New Year activities created for youngsters

Lunar New Year: We're still a couple of weeks out from Chinatown's celebrated parade, and a month or so from the Chinatown Firecracker, but so many Lunar New Year festivities are dancing our way, all to honor the Year of the Rabbit. Monterey Park's mondo celebration is a weekend-long event, while LA Zoo's final Lunar New Year night will sparkle on Jan. 22 (the final night of "Animals Aglow"). And in Pasadena? Kidspace has several rabbit-y whimsies for little ones.

Dance Camera West Film Festival: The holiday season can truly put us in the swing of things, literally, as we take dance-floor spins with friends and loved ones at various parties. But the urge to leap into the new year, with a dance-strong spirit, is real, making this three-day festival, which focuses on get-moving movies, especially timely. It's all pirouetting at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre from Jan. 19 through 21, with over 60 shorts and documentaries on the schedule.

Cheeseburger Week: Multi-day, restaurant-fun events devoted to specific neighborhoods abound in January, but Pasadena's Restaurant Week truly takes the cake... er, bun. For the Crown City devotes a savory stretch to cheeseburgers, which makes sense, seeing as how the hearty icon began at the Rite Spot, a former Pasadena favorite, nearly a century ago. Chow down on special cheeseburgers, find delish deals, and vote for the best (in your book) starting Jan. 22.

Andy Warhol: Cars: This art-meets-autos exhibit is coming to a close at the Petersen Automotive Museum, so vroom for the Miracle Mile destination before it folds up its easel and drives away on Jan. 22. There are other enticing happenings afoot at the acclaimed repository of regal vehicles, like the new opportunity to snap handheld photos inside The Vault.

Disney Skate Night: So you know every lyric to "Part of Your World" and "Be Our Guest" but you've never had the opportunity to skate to the tunes you adore? Don your sparkly Minnie sweater and glide for Glendale on Jan. 20, for Moonlight Rollerway will be playing all sorts of Happiest hits, the songs from a legendary line-up of Disney films. A host of vendors will be there, too, but don't "Let It Go" on buying a ticket: You can find yours here.