Things to Do This Weekend: Lunar New Year Nights Begin at LA Zoo

What to Know Lunar New Year Nights at LA Zoo: Animals Aglow

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Jan. 6-22, 2023

$39 and up (adult); $32 and up (child)

Lunar New Year Nights: The holiday shimmer is still providing nightly glimmer to the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and adding an air of auspicious ebullience? "Animals Aglow" will look ahead to the Year of the Rabbit, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning Jan. 6. A dragon-cool dance parade (sweet, it has a glow-in-the-dark vibe), a Kung Fu showcase, acrobats, and more will up the celebratory spirit, along with food trucks, tunes, and the Wall of Well Wishes.

2023 Oshogatsu Family Festival: Little Tokyo celebrated its annual Oshogatsu Festival on New Year's Day, welcoming youngsters, grown-ups, and everyone who wanted to get a joyful jump on the Year of the Rabbit. Now the Japanese American National Museum will pay happy homage to the spirit of the tradition, with a free day devoted to origami, stories, crafts, and lots more. It's all happening on Jan. 8.

Smorgasburg LA Returns: Did you miss the mondo outdoor market over its holiday hiatus? Have your hankerings addressed on Jan. 8 when the alfresco snack-around spectacular returns. Ten new vendors will be joining the foodie fun, with Champignon Eats (think mushroom-packed gourmet sandwiches) and luscious pastries from All About the Cinnamon on the roster. Admission is free to the ROW DTLA pop-up.

Mission Inn Lights: The Riverside landmark is famous for its festive scene, which begins each year on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The free-to-see Festival of Lights was due to run through Jan. 6, but the recent rainstorms prompted the hotel to extend the illuminated extravaganza by two more days. So get to the castle-like hotel this weekend, for the bulbs will really and truly flicker off after Jan. 8.

Holiday Farewells: Other wintry whimsies will be making their final seasonal bows in the days ahead, with Lightscape at the LA Arboretum, Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens, and Winter Frolic at Kidspace Children's Museum all wrapping their runs on Jan. 8. Do check for rain updates before purchasing and attending any of these outdoor events.