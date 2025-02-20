Things to do this weekend: Major art shows sparkle from Santa Monica to DTLA

What to Know The 30th LA Art Show is happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center through Feb. 23

Frieze Los Angeles is on view at Santa Monica Airport through Feb. 23

The Other Art Fair, a celebration of indie artists, has a new Atwater Village home; visit through Feb. 23

Check for tickets, times, and special events at each art fair's site

LA Art Show: Encountering amazing art in all directions? As Southern Californians, we know we live in a creative realm brimming with incredible museums, murals, and galleries. But over one winter weekend each year, a powerful portal opens and the calendar's largest art spectaculars emerge. Step through the frame and bask in big, whimsical, and complex ideas at LA Art Show in Downtown Los Angeles, Frieze Los Angeles at Santa Monica Airport, and the indie-riffic The Other Art Fair in Atwater Village; envelopes shall be pleasingly pushed at all of these happenings through Feb. 23.

CicLAvia — West Adams Meets University Park: When the first CicLAvia of the year rolls into view, it can feel as special as adding glittery fringe to your handlebars or painting your spokes. But even if your bike isn't gussied-up, you'll want to make your way to the free event, which is all about community, sunshine, and cycling or strolling on a street closed to cars. Feb. 23, by the by, will be a bright one with summer-y overtones, so get out and ride, glitter handlebars or not.

Pasadena Cheeseburger Week: Every cheeseburger-obsessed scholar knows that the classic foodstuff can trace its toothsome roots to the Crown City of the mid-1920s, and every lover of hearty fare knows that area restaurants honor the cheeseburger with deals each winter. The multi-day celebration, originally scheduled for January, was postponed due to the Eaton Fire, but the new date is happily and hamburgerly here. Find your way to your favorite cheeseburger eatery from Feb. 23-March 1 and show love for a local eatery.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Travel & Adventure Show: National Plan a Vacation Day is a few weeks behind us — it's an end-of-January tradition — but there's still time for people who love a good map and itinerary to catch up. Swing by this huge expo of global, get-out-and-go ideas, an on-the-road show that gathers together exhibitors from around the planet and some lauded travel experts, too. It's happening at the LA Convention Center Feb. 22-23 and tickets are available on the show site (the climbing wall is back, too, a Yosemite Madera County favorite).

Hooray for Hollywood: It's not Oscar Weekend, that golden and starry stretch of red-carpet-y regalness, but it is the weekend before Oscar Weekend, when there are movie-centered outings to savor. Exhibit A: The Academy Museum is in full Oscar mode, with screenings, panels, and a special lobby display saluting some of the current crop of nominees. And at Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden? There are Hollywood walks afoot, cinematic strolls spotlighting locations around the Arcadia garden seen in films and TV shows of the past.