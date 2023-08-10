Things to do this weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival

What to Know Nisei Week Japanese Festival opens on Aug. 12

The Little Tokyo celebration happens over several days, concluding on Aug. 20

Look for the Grand Parade on the first Sunday and Ondo Public Street Dancing on the second (and closing) Sunday

Nisei Week Japanese Festival: A storied and celebratory week-plus party, one that has been delighting people for several decades, is a treasure, and the Taiko-strong, music-marvelous, art-amazing Nisei Week is one of Little Tokyo's most joyful gems. The annual August festivities grandly unfurl over several days, with a Grand Parade happening on the first Sunday and the Ondo Public Street Dancing performance a week later. Delicious food, exquisite bonsai, colorful floats, calligraphy, community, and so much more will festoon the neighborhood beginning on Aug. 12; just peruse everything before you go.

50 Years of Hip Hop: Grand Performances has been the glorious go-to for all sorts of spectacular soundscapes for over 35 years, and on Saturday, Aug. 12 the DTLA icon will honor a milestone. DJ Battlecat, along with the West Coast Symphony, and Thes One will appear on the outdoor stage to pay tribute to "a full night of classics" from the hip-hop canon. The evening performance is free and begins at 6 o'clock and the place? California Plaza, of course.

LA Art Book Fair 2023: Southern California is truly the lit-est of lit locations, with so many book bashes that focus on splendid, singular subjects. And if you adore art, you'll want to make for this wonderland of painting-photography-sculpture-digital-everything tomes at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA from Aug. 10 through 13. The creativity-championing meet-up, on hiatus since 2019, is presented by Printed Matter. Be sure to look into a ticket and registration before you go.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Celebration of Eagles: Jackie and Shadow may be on a summer break — well, not really, because the Big Bear bald eagles are out doing all sorts of eagle-y things, as these majestic birds unsurprisingly do — but we can honor them, even if they're aren't hanging around their world-famous nest. While the Big Bear Lake Convention Center to-do, which flaps on Aug. 12, won't feature the taloned twosome, other regal raptors will make awesome appearances.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream": Free Shakespeare in Griffith Park is one of Southern California's most succulent sweets, and one of the sweetest of the Bard's works will have its 2023 debut over the second weekend of August. Parking is free, too, in addition to your entry, but do register before you go. And this has us feeling Puckish: This engagement, as always, will boast loads of pre-performance sights and special nights. Just peruse the schedule, huzzah.