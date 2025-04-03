Things to do this weekend: The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire opens

What to Know The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

April 5 through May 18 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale

$44 adult; other ticketing tiers available; Pub Crawl tickets are additional

Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire: Saddle up your steed, find your lucky suit of armor, and clank-clank in the direction of Irwindale where this annual huzzah-tacular will ride, jest, sing, act, raise a stein, and royal-it-up over several April and May weekends. Ren Faire, by the by, is a weekends-only affair, and it clip-clops from April 5 through May 18. Tickets are available online and the popular Pub Crawls? That's a different ticket (and 21+ only).

Pup parties, from the beach to the Rose Bowl: So Cal Corgi Beach Day is trotting into a new location April 5 — it's not that far from the event's original spot, just "2 blocks south of the Huntington Beach Pier" — but the bacon bubbles and dogly delights are still very much in place. And Pasadena Humane's precious Wiggle Waggle Walk will wiggle and waggle April 6 near the Rose Bowl, all to help the Crown City nonprofit.

Vegan Street Fair: This snack-around, super-sunny happening is a North Hollywood foodie favorite, a tasty tradition that finds a caboodle of vegan-focused eateries purveying all sorts of tacos, noodle bowls, and sweet treats. Entry is free, food and drinks are additional, and the chance to shop an assortment of vendors is on the schedule. Make for the Chandler Boulevard bite bash April 5 and/or 6.

LA Beer Fest: This celebration of fine crafts and the beverage-smart artisans who create them will be back at LA Center Studios April 5 with, oh wow, some 80 breweries in the sip-centered mix. Food trucks will be there, too, but keep in mind that the vittles will be sold separately (your admission covers your brew tastings). General entry is $55 and there are two times to consider, so read up on all of the details before making for the DTLA-close lot.

CicLAvia visits Koreatown and Hollywood: The free-to-join, no-cars-permitted street roll will cover a good amount of distance — just a pinch under five miles — on Sunday, April 6. Portions of Vine Avenue, Santa Monica Boulevard, Western Avenue, and Wilshire Boulevard are on the map, along with the always helpful hubs. Oh yes: A few Metro stations are nearby, giving you options as to where you start and conclude your ride/strut.