Things to do this weekend: Catch Oscar screenings and the big show

Oscar Weekend: You don't need to don a designer frock — though, if you want to, you absolutely should — before you head out to a happening inspired by the 97th Academy Awards. The movie industry's biggest night rolls March 2 in Hollywood, but there are places not-to-far-off to watch the celeb-packed party. 33 Taps West Hollywood will tune into the Dolby Theatre action (complete with a red carpet), and while the Academy Museum watch party is sold out, Oscar-inspired screenings are still rolling in the days ahead.

Mardi Gras Weekend: If you're feeling the "laissez les bon temps rouler" spirit ahead of Fat Tuesday — that's happening March 4 — dance over to the Original Farmers Market for live music all weekend long, a beignet tent (it's helmed by the amazing Gumbo Pot team, of course), and the squee-worthy Mutti Gras Pet Parade, which will crown several kings and queens. The free NOLA-style merriment happens March 1 and 2 at the market, and on the night of March 4, too.

Dragon Boat Festival: Pay-nothing joy will be found around Burton Chace Park March 1 in the festive form of this thrilling event. Over three dozen teams will take to the water around Marina del Rey in super-fast dragon boat races, but there are delightful diversions on land, including activities for kids and live music. Look for food trucks to also visit this sunny and spirited happening, a gathering that celebrates the beauty of these timeless boats and the athletes that so powerfully make them glide.

The Flower Fields opens: March 1 is always a big and bloomful moment for blossom-seeking spring lovers around Southern California. The Flower Fields in Carlsbad throws its doors wide on the first day of March each year — the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus bloom will peak around mid-April-ish — and the Jane S. Pinheiro Interpretative Center at the Antelope Valley California Polly Reserve opens March 1, too. The poppies aren't yet blooming and a dry winter may figure into what happens in the weeks to come; visit this site for more poppy updates.

Pip Watch 2025: Jackie and Shadow, the celebrated bald eagles of Big Bear Lake, have been tending to their three eggs since late January. Now, avian enthusiasts from around the planet have trained their collective gaze on the nest, courtesy of a camera operated by the Friends of Big Bear Valley, to see if the eggs will hatch (a pip will form when hatching is underway, hence the name of the event). The feathery fun begins March 1 and could last a few days, depending on any potential eaglets and their own tiny timelines.